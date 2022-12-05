Andy Cohen Featured On Meghan Markle’s Podcast And Awkwardly Forgets That He’s Previously Met The Duchess Of Sussex

Role reversal? Bravo producer Andy Cohen recently made a guest appearance on Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast and got a taste of being in the hot seat for a change. Except the tone shifted quite a bit when the Watch What Happens Live host didn’t recall the prior two meetings he had with the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan’s Archetypes podcast tackles one cultural stereotype per episode, with relevant guests sharing their opinions and experiences of that generalization. Andy was invited to participate in an episode, titled “Mani-ifesting A Cultural Shift” along with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, and movie director Judd Apatow.

According to the UK’s Dailymail, the trio, also the first male guests Meghan has had on Archetypes, were to discuss “the labels and tropes that try to hold women back.” However, Meghan went off-topic to gush about being a “huge fan” of the Real Housewives franchise and admitted to being starstruck on the two previous occasions she met Andy.

The awkward moment hit right away, when Andy greeted his host with a “nice to meet you.” Ouch. Rather than gloss it over, the Duchess told Andy, “I met you before. You’ll never remember it.”

The Bravo exec replied, “You’re joking.” Meghan responded, “Would I joke about that? This is great. I met you twice,” she explained. “The first one is when Suits wasn’t even on, yet. And then when we had maybe season two or three, we were in New York.”

Apparently, Meghan coveted an invitation to Watch What Happens Live during her tenure on Suits. “I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked Andy,” Meghan told her guest. After seeing his discomfort, she added, “It’s not bad, it’s not bad. Don’t sweat.”

Andy responded, “I had that feeling when basically, we started to kind of forensically, figure out if it was you because we had a sense, we kind of put it together a little.” He continued, “We were like, I think she may be a Housewives fan but even worse. I was like ‘Oh my God, if it turns out that Meghan Markle, actually expressed an interest to be on Watch What Happens Live? It is now the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.'”

Was Meghan hoping to get a slot on WWHL after the podcast? Well, maybe but she won’t be talking about the Real Housewives drama. One of the other guests asked, “I guess the million dollar question is, do you still watch the Housewives? This is what we’ve been dying to know.”

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle As A “Terrible Business Person”

Meghan admitted, “Well, I will tell you the truth. I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama that I stopped….” She cut off here, and Andy suggested, “craving other people’s?”

Well, the Duchess certainly has drama dealing with her famous in-laws. She then added that she felt the most attached to the Real Housewives of Orange County.

Meghan denied that the rumors that she would join Real Housewives had validity, and said she would never agree to appear on reality TV. She’s more of a Netflix docu-series kind of girl anyway.

“Man-ifesting A Cultural Shift” was the final episode for Season One of Archetypes. It came to fruition after Prince Harry “suggested” Meghan included male guests. There is no confirmation currently of a second season.

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED ANDY DIDN’T REMEMBER MEETING MEGHAN? HOW SHOULD SHE HAVE HANDLED THE SITUATION? HAVE YOU LISTENED TO ARCHETYPES? SHOULD MEGHAN BE ON REAL HOUSEWIVES OR WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE?

[Photo Credit:Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images]