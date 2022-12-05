Netflix Releases Trailer For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Docuseries

Buckle up, everyone! The royals are spilling tons of tea. Piping hot tea.

Netflix has released the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries centered all around the royal family and the behind-the-scenes drama we haven’t heard about yet. Don’t forget Meghan gave a jaw-dropping interview with Oprah Winfrey just a few years ago. And it was everything! It left us all wanting more.

Where does she stand with Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales? What’s happening with Prince Harry and Prince William… or their father? Whew! So much drama–simply not enough time. But thanks to Netflix, we’re getting all we could want and more. The series, titled Harry & Meghan, will premiere in December 2022 and features six episodes. People captured the trailer and it is amazing.

This series will take viewers on a ride getting to see the couple’s wedding reception and their travels to different countries, and possibly even see a little bit of Meghan preparing for motherhood. All in all, that alone would satisfy. However, what I’m really interested in seeing is Meghan and Harry speaking openly and candidly about the British media’s treatment of Meghan in the news.

In the sneak peek, the couple is asked, “Why did you want to make this documentary?” To which Harry replied, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Oof. And if that isn’t chilling enough, Meghan added, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make sense to hear our story from us?”

Yep. It sure does. Mention it all, Meghan! Mention it all! Truly, it’s been heartbreaking to watch Meghan get torn to shreds by the tabloids covering the royal family. Harry, from what we could see in the Oprah interview, has been so supportive and so encouraging throughout their entire journey. Heck — he even left behind his place as a royal so that he could protect his wife.

I’m here for it all. As soon as this docuseries drops, I’m streaming and can’t wait. Thankfully, this isn’t all we’re getting from the powerhouse couple. Meghan has her own podcast called Archetypes. She recently had Andy Cohen on and they talked about the possibility of her joining the Real Housewives. And for Harry, his new book, Spare, will be released on January 10, 2023.

Check out the trailer below.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

