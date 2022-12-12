Diana Jenkins Is “A Few Weeks” Pregnant And Skipped The People’s Choice Awards Because She’s On “Bed Rest”

There’s a new baby headed to Beverly Hills! Page Six reports that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Diana Jenkins is “a few weeks pregnant.” The baby news comes days after the RHOBH cast reunited at the People’s Choice Award, except for Garcelle Beauvais and Diana, who were noticeably absent. Garcelle wasn’t there due to a work commitment, and now we know the reason why Diana wasn’t in attendance.

“She’s feeling great, but because of her health history, she’s on bed rest,” a source told the publication.

In season 12 of RHOBH, we learned that the 49-year-old mother of three had recently conceived a fourth child, her second with her 34-year-old fiancé Asher Monroe. They sadly suffered a miscarriage, and she shared with the group how the loss of her unborn child impacted her physically and mentally. Of course, that later turned into a bizarre point of contention between her and Sutton Stracke, who revealed that she had also experienced a miscarriage.

While Diana hasn’t spoken directly to the media about the pregnancy, a source did a lot of talking to Page Six. The source shared that based on Diana’s previous pregnancy complications, she and Asher are reportedly being extra careful, which is why she missed out on the People’s Choice Awards.

“She and Asher are very excited about the new baby, but they’re being very cautious, obviously — because she’s only a few weeks pregnant and because of what she’s been through in her fertility journey,” the insider explained.

“Diana and Asher are really, really just ecstatic, but taking it easy and listening to everything their doctor says,” the source continued. “So, she had to skip out on the [People’s Choice Awards] ceremony.”

Ultimately, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills didn’t win anything at the PCAs. So, it’s probably okay that Diana missed the ceremony. However, with the news of the newbie being pregnant and on bed rest, we can’t help but wonder what this means for her future on the show. Will Diana be able to come back to RHOBH for a sophomore season, or is she a one-and-done Housewife?

[Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage]