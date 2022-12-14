Below Deck Star Kate Chastain Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

These days it seems news is either bad, weird, or crazy, so an opportunity to report something positive is an absolute delight. I do love an unexpected announcement and Below Deck alum Kate Chastain is coming in hot with some very good info.

It looks like the former Chief Stew is about to upgrade to Chief Mom and a whole new world of table design just opened up for Kate. After keeping mum (pun intended) on the subject, congratulations must be extended because Kate is filled up with a kiddo. Someone needs to make a Baby Aboard instead of Baby on Board sign for Kate’s car.

People confirmed Kate’s announcement via her Instagram on Deecember 13, 2022. She posted a darling selfie with her little bump just hanging out and wrote, “I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you…”

Kate has neither confirmed the gender of the baby or the father, which is fine because it’s none of our damn business. She has previously spoken of wanting children in the past and considers this pregnancy a “dream come true.” Kate explained she has two shows in production, “Below Deck Galley Talk” on Bravo and “The Traitors” on Peacock – and she wanted to break the news before anyone decided to conjure up some salacious rumors.

“This is such a new and special experience, so I’m really being protective of what I share publicly. There’s just no hiding my baby bump any longer, “ Kate explained. Yes, pregnancy is that one condition where it will eventually give you away unless you have perfected the fine art of layering baggy clothing.

It appears many people were already in the loop, as Kate received numerous messages of congratulations from co-stars and other Bravolebs on social media. It looks like Kate is due to deliver around May 2023, which means she was preggo at BravoCon and kept it completely quiet.

Congratulations to Kate and I’m sure we all wish her health and happiness. We already know with her towel folding skills, she will be swaddling that baby like a champ!

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]