Bachelorette Gabby Windey And Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino Still Flirting on Social Media Weeks After DWTS Finale

Just date already! Former Bachelorette Gabby Windey and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino are having a ball keeping that pot stirring, as they continue to flirt outrageously on social media, weeks after the finale of Dancing With the Stars.

The two reality stars met when they were both competing on Season 31 of DWTS. Vinny was eliminated in 7th place on “90s Night,” while Gabby went on to finish as runner-up to the winner, Tik Tok star Charli D’Amelio.

When Gabby made it into the finale of DWTS, Vinny posted a saucy post congratulating the ICU nurse, referring to her as his “baby mamma.” Gabby coyly responded with, “My main man,” as reported by US Weekly.

Reality television fans began speculating on a possible romance between the two after Gabby addressed her breakup with fiancé Erich Schwer (to whom she had gotten engaged during the season finale of The Bachelorette) during a November episode of the show.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life,” the former NFL cheerleader told her DWTS partner Val Chmerkovskiy, shortly after the split.

Gabby later discussed the playful banter taking place between herself and the Jersey Shore alum in a November 2022 interview on the Chicks in the Office podcast. “I mean, we’re friends. We were on [Dancing With the Stars] together,” she said. “Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny. But [the rumors] did happen out of nowhere,” she added.

Gabby did admit to being entertained by all the fuss surrounding her and the Chippendales dancer’s silly exchanges on social media, saying she finds it all “hilarious to watch.”

“All of a sudden . . . everybody’s blowing up in the comments,” she said, laughing that she was ready to be a “Guido in training.”

I wouldn’t say nowhere. Words like “baby mamma” and “my main man” can lead people to make assumptions.

The pair’s playful social media didn’t end with the finale of DWTS. Vinny shared a photo of himself on Instagram in late November, captioning the photo, “If I’m a lot, go find less.” To which Gabby responded, “A lot of you is never enough.”

While on the 2022 People’s Choice Awards red carpet earlier this month, Gabby shared that she would be open to exploring a potential romance with the Vinny & Ma Eat America star.

“I think it’s a possibility. I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see,” the University of Colorado alum said at the time. “Gabby, tan, laundry,” she joked, referring to the MTV series’ famous “GTL” tagline, “Gym, tan, laundry.”

If Gabby ever does decide to go on a date with Vinny, she’d better wear her flats, cause at 5’7″, the New York native is a full 2″ shorter than she is.

