Dancing With The Stars Week 8 Recap: Who Was Sent Home During A Double Elimination On ’90s Night?

Last week on Dancing with the Stars was frightful for American Idol star Jordin Sparks and her partner, Brandon Armstrong. The duo was sent home on Halloween night.

It’s ’90s night in the ballroom, baby! The relay dances are back, and we are being treated to some special musical performances. But two DWTS competitors will be sent home. The couple with the lowest combined viewers’ votes and judges’ scores will automatically be eliminated. Yikes!

So, break out your grungiest flannel and snuggle up with your collection of beanie babies as we head back to the 1990s. Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue performed during the opening number. Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro took a moment to remember Aaron Carter, who competed in Season 9 and to send condolences to his family. CNN reported that Aaron passed away on November 5, 2022.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater tied for first place last week. The duo performed a trick-filled salsa to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua. Judge Len Goodman called the routine “fun” and “terrific.” Carrie Ann Inaba called Trevor a bit “skippy” sometimes. The judges gave the couple 34/40.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko performed a samba to the Spice Girls’ song “Spice Up Your Life.” The routine kicked off with Shangela performing with the DWTS version of the Spice Girls. Judge Derek Hough thought that the performance was “amazing” but called out Shangela for having some sloppy footwork. Carrie Ann called the performance “lit.” The duo scored 37/40.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Actor and comedian Wayne Brady and Witney Carson performed a funky salsa to Boyz II Men’s “Motownphilly.” I loved it! Carrie Ann called it his best dance so far. Len called it “top-notch.” The duo received 40/40.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Actor Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart performed a jazz number to “Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode. But first, Daniel discussed how he was abandoned by his birth mother and was adopted by his two mothers. He later reconnected with his birth mother before her death from cancer.

Halfway through the dance, the music cut out to show what it is like to dance as a deaf person. Carrie Ann called the dance “profound” and said it’s “an honor to watch you dance.” Derek was very emotional. Judge Bruno Tonioli told Daniel “that the world is proud of you.” The duo scored 39/40.

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev were in the bottom two last week for the second time. Artem urged Heidi to show more of her emotions. Heidi is enjoying being part of the DWTS cast with her daughter, Charli D’Amelio.

The duo danced an emotional contemporary routine to the song “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette. Len felt that the dance didn’t suit Heidi’s outgoing personality. Derek felt the dance was “beautiful.” The judges gave the couple 35/40.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey’s partner Val Chmerkovskiy returned after battling Covid-19 last week. Gabby and Val performed a sexy samba to “Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin. Derek called it “the best samba ever.” Derek even removed his shirt. Bruno felt like he was “hit by a sex bomb.” This routine was amazing! The duo scored 40/40.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and his partner Koko Iwasaki danced the tango to Haddaway’s “What Is Love.” Carrie Ann complimented Koko’s choreography, and was happy that Vinny showed his personality. Len was pleased to see Vinny dancing in hold. The judges gave the couple 29/40.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

TikTok star Charli and Mark Ballas danced a fierce international tango to “Song 2” by Blur. Carrie Ann stood up and said, “If you were a painting, you are a Picasso.” Len praised Charli’s “maturity” as a dancer. The duo scored 40/40.

Alfonso Hits The Dance Floor

Alfonso joined the pros for a dance to MC Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This.” He still has the moves!

Relay Dances

Each couple will dance against another DWTS competitor. One judge will award five bonus points to the couple that turns in the best performance.

Shangela and Gleb vs. Daniel and Britt

These couples performed a cha-cha to “Ice Ice Baby” performed by Vanilla Ice. Len was the judge for this round. Shangela and Gleb won the five bonus points.

Trevor and Emma vs. Vinny and Koko

Both couples danced the samba to “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” performed by En Vogue. Carrie Ann was the judge for this round, and she awarded the five bonus points to Trevor and Emma.

Wayne and Witney vs. Heidi and Artem

These couples performed a samba to “Shoop” performed by Salt-N-Pepa. The judge for this round was Bruno. He gave five points to Wayne and Witney.

Charli and Mark vs. Gabby and Val

This match-up was a real nail-biter. The couples performed a salsa to “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody” performed by Kid’ N Play. Derek judged this round and awarded the five bonus points to Mark and Charli.

The Judges’ Leaderboard

Vinny and Koko are at the bottom of the leaderboard. Shangela and Gleb are in third place. Charli and Mark are tied for first place with Wayne and Witney.

The Double Elimination

The bottom three couples are Heidi and Artem, Trevor and Emma, and Vinny and Koko. The couple eliminated immediately was Heidi and Artem.

All four judges decide to save Emma and Trevor. That means Koko and Vinny are also headed home.

Next week is the semi-finals and another double elimination!

TELL US- WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT THE DANCE RELAY? DID THE RIGHT COUPLES GO HOME? WHO ARE YOU ROOTING FOR TO WIN THE MIRROR BALL?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]