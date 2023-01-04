Tamra Judge Shares Health Update After Undergoing Abdominal Surgery

While most of us rang in 2023 with champagne toasts and balloon drops, our girl Tamra Judge had a much different New Year. The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram that she spent the holiday recovering from surgery, and now, she’s opening up with fans about why she had to spend the last days of 2022 going under the knife.

Bravo’s The Daily Dish initially reported that Tamra was undergoing surgery right before the New Year’s holiday. She wrote on Twitter, “Trying out my old lady recliner. Abdominal surgery in the morning. Wish me luck.”

At the time, Tamra didn’t go into detail about why she was having a procedure, which led some fans to question if this was a cosmetic procedure like a tummy tuck. However, now that she’s on the mend, she’s opening up about why she had to end 2022 with abdominal surgery and an old lady recliner. It turns out that it certainly wasn’t because of a tummy tuck.

As The Daily Dish shared, Tamra took to social media to communicate to fans an update on her recovery process, and she also went into more detail about why she had to have abdominal surgery in the first place.

“Hey guys, just wanted to say Happy New Year. I’m in a little worse shape than I expected. But I got a pain pump right here [and] drains,” Tamra explained in the video. “[I] went in for revision of a hernia surgery that I had 10 years ago. And I went in [and got] a little more than I bargained for. [The doctor] found another hernia and my upper stomach and my entire abdomen was covered in scar tissue. So he had to dissect all of that. So I’m in just a little bit of pain.”

Hundreds of fans replied to Tamra on social media, wishing her a speedy recovery and a healthy 2023. One person who left a particularly kind message was fellow Real Housewife Chanel Ayan. The franchise newbie wrote to Tamra on Twitter, saying, “Sending you love my love and prayers and get well soon.”

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]