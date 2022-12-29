Memorable Bravo Moments Of 2022!

It’s almost time to bid adieu to 2022 and as far as I’m concerned, see ya sweetie. We’re about to welcome a new year and a fresh start, so I guess it’s time to reflect on some of the things we have gone through over the past 12 months.

Yes friends, it’s time for our Bravo Year In Review 2022. Sorry, Andy Cohen won’t be getting drunk until this weekend, so I’m all you got for now. Let’s take a moment, count back from 10 like we’re about to go into surgery, and check out these gems.

5. Bravo Gets A New Franchise / Real Housewives of Dubai

Premiering on June 1, 2022, Bravo finally took us out of the United States and straight to Dubai. This franchise was criticized for its location by some, but the opulence was absolutely a main character on this show. Former Ladies of London alum, Caroline Stanbury returned to the network as one of the core cast members. The United Arab Emirates serves as the eleventh city for our Real Housewives, and the show focuses on a group of women managing their romantic relationships, professional paths, and luxurious lifestyles. With Dubai’s desert paradise as a backdrop, cast members included breakout star Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, and Nina Ali. The drama was prevalent and we even got a first season wedding – but for a lot of viewers, the program fell flat. At this time, Bravo has not commented or confirmed a second season of RHODubai.

4. Teresa Giudice Gets Married / Real Housewives of New Jersey

In a display of minimal excess and understated elegance, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice got married for the second time. Sometimes we have to learn our lessons the hard way, I suppose. In September 2020, Teresa and Joe Giudice’s marriage of 20 years ended in divorce. In August 2022, Teresa wed yet another man with weird financial issues. Teresa sported approximately 19 pounds of hair sewn to her skull. The lavish affair was filmed for a Bravo special that is yet to air, but it may or may not require sunglasses to provide significant protection from the massive spectacle. It is expected to premiere after the RHONJ Season 13 finale. Wow, something to look forward to, amirite?

3. Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 – Ex-Wives Club / The Audition

Ex-Wives Club, the renamed second season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, debuted on Bravo in October 2022. Those with the luxury of Peacock got a head start on viewing when it premiered back in June. This one was a doozy. It might have been nicknamed Ex-Wives Club, but it should have been called… The Audition. The show caught up with a bunch of former Real Housewives who did not leave by their own choice, despite what Dorinda Medley told herself repeatedly in the mirror. Included were, Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jill Zarin and Dorinda from Real Housewives of New York, Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks from Real Housewives of Atlanta, and finally Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson from Real Housewives of Orange County. As a result of this highly-watched special, a number of ladies got their jobs back – but not you, Vicki!! Tamra is returning to the OC and Taylor is jumping ship from RHOBH to join her. The streets are saying Dorinda and Jill will be a part of the RHONY: Legacy cast, but who knows when that will get rolling. The Magic 8 Ball is teasing Brandi’s return to RHOBH, because improving the show by not getting rid of certain people would be lazy.

2. The Return of BravoCon!

BravoCon finally returned in 2022 after taking some time off for the pestilence to subside a little bit. And boy what a comeback they had. If you were lucky enough to score one of the incredibly high-priced tickets, you were welcomed by minimal security and watered down beverages. But it definitely had some highlights and RHOBH star Lisa Rinna getting booed was one of them. Unfortunately, that was also probably the exact moment Andy knew he wasn’t going to wish her to the cornfield, to the utter dismay of practically everyone. There were five tapings of Watch What Happens Live, as well as cast panels and photo ops. The extravagantly priced VIP and SVIP access gave attendees the chance to socialize and drink in private rooms with their favorite stars. With any luck someone would throw wine in their face. The act of personally witnessing thousands of women and men go absolutely nuts over Kathy Hilton, a group of Atlanta doctors, and a couple of yacht captains is definitely something I need to see in person one day.

1. Ramona Singer Fired / The End Of OG Real Housewives of New York

Wow, Bethenny, wow. I never actually saw this coming despite the numerous times Ramona Singer acted inappropriately on Real Housewives of New York over the years. Ramona isn’t exactly the epitome of kindness and generosity. Some viewers loved her for keeping it real and others thought she should keep it off camera. After receiving charges of racism from Season 13, Bravo started an internal inquiry. Allegedly Eboni K. Williams filed a grievance against Ramona. Cast and crew members were interviewed but the probe ended without any official findings. Bravo’s side said the Season 13 reunion was postponed and the original RHONY franchise cancelled as a result of the inquiries and the delays they caused. Now, I don’t know how things go down at your job – but for an inquiry that had no findings, it’s awfully suspect that a whole successful show was dumped when nothing was found. In August 2022, it was reported Ramona was officially fired and will not be a part of the future RHONY: Legacy cast.

That about sums it up for 2022. Can’t wait to see you all here for 2023!

[Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Peacock via Getty Images ]