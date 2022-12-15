Tamra Judge Claims Jen Shah Stole Alcohol From Her Hotel Room At BravoCon

Jen Shah is undoubtedly having her darkest season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to date. And that’s saying something considering she got arrested on camera during Season 2. The fallout from her arrest and legal battles is taking its toll in more ways than one. It’s likely going to be her last too as she awaits her sentencing for what’s likely to be a relatively lengthy stint in prison. It’s a sad time to be in the Shah Squad.

Andy Cohen has basically made it clear that Bravo is done with Jen after she pleaded guilty, which is just an interesting stance. Teresa Giudice literally went “to camp” and Real Housewives of New Jersey waited for her. It is important to note that Jen is looking at a much longer stay behind bars than Tre, so maybe that’s the reason. Anyways, all of that is to say that Jen Shah was not invited to the 2022 BravoCon event. Did that stop her from showing up anyway and making an entrance? Of course not. We are talking about Jen Shah, people.

Real Housewives of Orange County superstar Tamra Judge is endlessly spilling BravoCon tea. To be fair, Tammy Sue and boring ol’ Teddi Mellencamp like to talk a lot of crap about the RHOSLC ladies on their podcast. Tamra previously revealed that Jen crashed her hotel room in New York City. In a more recent episode of Two T’s In A Pod, she elaborated on the details of the Shah-king visit from Jen.

According to RealityBlurb!, Tammy Sue and Teddi tried to act like they were doing Jen a favor by letting her into their room at BravoCon. The pair also said they let Jen use their glam since the Shah Squad is in short supply these days. “And then as we left, she went back in there and took the alcohol out of my mini fridge,” Tamra said. Sounds about Jen.

RELATED: Heather Gay Doesn’t Want To Think About Jen Shah Not Appearing On Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Tammy Sue has receipts. She says that a member of the glam team was in the room cleaning up and saw Jen clean out the fridge. “And he’s like, ‘You need to go,'” Tamra added. Of course, social media took Tamra’s tea and went wild, causing Jen to respond. Instagram account @therealityrundown took a screenshot of Jen’s comment, claiming that Tamra was spreading nothing but lies. “some ppl will say anything to keep trending,” Jen’s comment read. It’s funny because it’s pretty easy to picture Jen stealing booze out of a minibar. But it’s also so Shah-mazing that she’s denying it as hard as she denied her charges before flipping her plea. Jen is a lot of things, including consistently on-brand.

Flip-flop extraordinaire Angie Katsanevas was a guest on the podcast episode and decided to go back to trashing her old friend. “Welcome to my world,” she responded to Tamra’s little story. She even claimed that Jen has stolen wine from her home in the past. How convenient for Miss Angie K. who’s trying to be the most relevant Angie in the RHOSLC universe. Even though Jen is often in the wrong, I see right through Angie K’s tactics of trying to stand out in such a cast of stars. Good luck, girl. I wouldn’t want to be competing for camera time amongst the likes of Lisa Barlow and co.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE JEN STOLE TAMRA’S ALCOHOL AT BRAVOCON? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF JEN’S RESPONSE TO TAMRA’S RUMOR?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]