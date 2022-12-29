Chrisley Knows Best Star Savannah Chrisley Says She’s “Grieving” For People “Still Alive” Before Her Parents Head To Jail

Chrisley Knows Best is/was a “reality” show that followed Todd Chrisley, his wife Julie Chrisley, and their family as they lived a life of luxury. There were Range Rovers, Louis Vuitton bags galore, and obvious trips to the plastic surgeon. With a dash of good ‘ol Christianity thrown in to level things off. But Todd and Julie weren’t livin’ la vida loca, they were livin’ la vida broka. If you were watching close enough, your curiosity might have twitched when the family changed homes approximately 837 times during their show’s run.

There will be no more fancy cars, expensive accessories, or Botox in federal prison. On the bright side, prayer in jail is encouraged! Todd and Julie’s paper empire fell thanks to being found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit tax evasion. Side-note, after claiming to be such a big Real Housewives fan, Todd didn’t take many notes on how to avoid getting caught.

Savannah Chrisley is Todd and Julie’s daughter, now the custodial figure for her minor brother and young niece. Sassy, as Savannah is commonly known, also has a podcast where she has been reflecting on her life since her parents’ conviction. During an episode of her Unlocked (maybe she needs to change the name to Locked Up) podcast, Savannah discussed processing her parents’ inevitable absence and the guilt that comes with it.

People shared the details of Savannah’s discussion with her brother Chase Chrisley and his fiancée. “Dad’s always been my go-to. That’s always been my steady. If I’m having a bad day, he knows. He’s just like, ‘What’s wrong? I know you’re struggling today,’” she explained. It is devastating we are once again watching the children suffer after parents knowingly committed financial crimes.

Savannah added, “We just have that relationship and we talk about every single thing. That’s where I can go to and just completely fall apart and him help me bring myself back up.” Supportive parents are essential in their kids’ having positive mental health. Too bad when they have to blow it because greed and gluttony are more important.

She continued, “With both mom and dad, I’ve said it’s like grieving the loss of parents that are still alive, which is the hardest thing in the world. I feel like I’ve distanced myself to prepare for what’s coming.” Right. So essentially Savannah has to shut completely down in an effort to compartmentalize her parents being guilty of a crime and headed towards significant prison sentences.

Savannah is also suffering from guilt as she continues to promote her business and attempt to function in society as her parents’ departure looms over head. “The amount of people who will come at me for posting Sassy [her make-up company] stuff. It’s like guys, I have a business I have to run,” she stated. “But personally, I feel like there’s a level of guilt associated with moving on with my life and thinking of mom and dad not being here during certain life events.”

I’m guessing Todd and Julie weren’t thinking about their kids too much when the ALLEGED cutting and pasting of fraudulent financial documents was going on. Savannah also shared she doesn’t feel like she can get married or have children while her parents are incarcerated. Todd gave her this advice. “Dad was like, ‘I may not be here in front of you, but I’m still alive. I’m still fighting. You don’t have to live a day without speaking to me,’” she said. I’m sure those words will provide comfort as the parents basically languish in a bougie day camp for criminals and she is now responsible for two human beings.

Todd and Julie were sentenced by a federal judge in November following their conviction for fraud and tax evasion. Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison, while Todd received a 12-year sentence. After serving their individual terms, they were both given a 16-month probationary period. The couple will report to jail in January 2023.

