Todd Chrisley Denies Rumors That He Had A Gay Affair With His Business Partner

Todd Chrisley is finally addressing the rumors regarding his sexuality AND that he had an intimate relationship with his business partner, Mark Braddock. Todd is set to report to prison in the coming days for his role in defrauding the United States government out of a TON of money, and before he does that, he wants to get a few things off his chest.

On his Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd, who appeared with his son Chase Chrisley, spoke out about the rumors surrounding his sexuality, per Page Six. “What insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock,” Todd said about his former business associate.

Todd, clearly frustrated by the reports, took a shot at Mark — calling him “a toad” and “someone that looks like a thumb.”

Back in May, it was reported that Mark testified against the Chrisleys in their ongoing fraud case and revealed he and Todd had an intimate, sexual relationship for a year in the early 2000s. Mark claimed the pair kept a budding friendship he described as a “brotherhood” until 2012.

Now let me just say this… whether Todd is gay or not doesn’t matter. I’ve actually hated the storyline and many reports that have questioned his sexuality for years. I don’t think it’s fair. In fact, I think it’s quite sad to watch certain storylines on this show, and others such as the Real Housewives of Atlanta, play out regarding a man’s sexuality simply because he doesn’t fit the mold of “how” a man should act.

Todd also brushed those rumors off back in 2017, calling them “flattering.”

“In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay,” he said on The Domenick Nati Show. “I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you.” Todd even joked about the rumors — adding that if he were gay, fulfilling his sexual needs would never be an issue. “My wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women. With that being said, I’m never going to have a drought,” he said.

As far as the statements from Mark, it’s not that Todd is bothered by what was said rather than who said it.

“Let me tell you something. I could understand if you’d have had sex with me, it would [make] you crazy. I get that,” he told Chase. “There have been many who have been d–k-notized by your daddy.” Adding his signature southern twang to his statements, he said, “I ain’t that small spoon at Baskin-Robbins. I’m the whole scoop. You don’t get to just sample here.”

Todd let it be known that should Brad Pitt or George Clooney ever claim to have been sexual with him, he’ll gladly accept those rumors. But as far as Mark goes, the Chrisley Knows Best star shut it down. “That is the one thing that is the most insulting. To say that I couldn’t pull something better than that… there’s better to be had by Todd Chrisley than that,” he finished.

[Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic]