Savannah Chrisley Says “It Makes No Sense” That Jen Shah’s Prison Sentence Is Shorter Than Her Parents’

As her parents head to prison for a combined 19 years, Savannah Chrisley has some questions about the United States justice system. Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were both found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud. According to Page Six, Savannah thinks they were unfairly sentenced compared to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah.

Savannah brought up Jen’s case during a recent episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. The pre-recorded episode featured her mom, Julie, and it dropped just hours before the disgraced reality stars reported to federal prison. Of course, Jen was just sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for her role in a telemarketing scheme. Meanwhile, Todd received 12 years behind bars, and Julie received seven years for their roles in defrauding banks and the government. Savannah believes Jen’s case should have merited more time, whereas her parents should have been given more grace.

“Put the cases side by side, and it makes no sense — it just doesn’t,” Savannah said on the podcast.

“There were hundreds of victims who were elderly, and people that provided statements that lost their homes, threatened to end their lives,” she said. “There were so many different things, and she got six and a half years. Make that make sense!”

One thing that both Jen Shah and the Chrisleys have in common is that they’ve been proclaiming their innocence all the way to the finish line. However, while Jen was screaming, “I’m innocent” on TV, she actually pleaded guilty in court. The Chrisleys pleaded not guilty in court, and the rest is history.

RELATED: Todd Chrisley Denies Rumors That He Had A Gay Affair With His Business Partner

“You have someone who has not admitted to guilt and who will stand firm in that,” Savannah said in defense of her parents. “We’re standing by our truth that it is not guilty, [and] there are no victims,” she added.

On the podcast, Julie agreed that there were clear differences in their cases. There were dramatic victim impact statements from the people who lost their money so that Jen could live a Shah-mazing lifestyle. The Chrisleys had “no victim statements.”

“None of it adds up, and to me, there’s more to it,” she claimed. “I have committed myself to figuring out what that is and for us to get to the other side of this so that we can help other people who are going through things like this.”

TELL US – WERE YOU SURPRISED THAT JEN SHAH GOT LESS TIME IN PRISON COMPARED TO THE CHRISLEYS? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT SAVANNAH AND JULIE PUBLICLY COMPARING THE TWO CASES?

[Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic]