Rachel Lindsay Reacts To Chris Harrison’s First Podcast Episode; Says “It Wasn’t For Me”

I don’t think Rachel Lindsay likes Chris Harrison much. After getting caught in the blowback of his ugly termination in 2021 (more on that later), she is not a fan.

Nevertheless, she tuned into the first episode of the former Bachelor host’s new podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever. But after listening to it, Rachel has decided that it’s not a show meant for her. US Weekly has the details. “It’s for his fans,” Rachel said. It’s a good thing she wasn’t expecting an apology, because she didn’t get one.

“A lot of people, as you would imagine, have hit me up — either asked me what I think, asked me if I’d listen. Or sadly — and a lot of it — it has brought up all the attacks that I got from before when this happened almost two years ago,” the Season 13 Bachelorette said on a recent episode of her Higher Learning podcast. “A lot of the social media attacks and the DMs have started again, because it’s bringing up something that happened almost two years ago. So I’m not going to speak too much to it,” she added.

“Some people [have sent] support, you know, or like, ‘I don’t like the way that he addressed it,'” Rachel continued. “‘Your name wasn’t mentioned.’ [But] when this podcast was announced, I said, ‘He’s going to talk about how he feels, he’s not going to mention my name.’ Why would he? This is his opportunity to tell his side of it because he hasn’t before, which he totally has the right to do,” she said.

Rachel is fully aware that in his debut episode, Chris was talking to Harrison Nation. “It’s for his fans . . . those [who] have wondered where he is. That’s all I needed to know,” she said. “So for all the people who are like, ‘I can’t believe this wasn’t addressed. I can’t believe this wasn’t said.’ He told y’all who this podcast is for. It’s not for y’all. It’s for his supporters. That’s who he was talking to,” Rachel added.

The Dallas native said, “I don’t know why people thought that they were going to get something, either some tea, or even, like, something toward me, or what happened.”

RELATED: Bachelorette Star Rachel Lindsay Says She’ll Never Be A Guest on Chris Harrison’s New Podcast

Bachelor Nation will remember that Chris was let go from the franchise during Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor. In February 2021, while doing a joint interview with Rachel during Season 25, Chris had defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. Photos surfaced of Rachael attending a college party with an “Old South plantation” theme.

Chris asked for Bachelor Nation to have “grace” and “compassion” for the Georgia College alum. He added a lengthy rant about “this judge, jury, executioner thing” and the “woke police.” That rant marked the end of his career as host of the Bachelor franchise. After nearly 20 years of announcing “the final rose tonight,” the native Texan was put on hiatus and officially terminated a few months later.

The former Bachelor contestant said that she felt like “people expected” her to “get mad” about the new podcast. “If y’all think I’m sitting around waiting for [an apology], for Chris Harrison, y’all really don’t know me. I wasn’t expecting that. I listened to the whole thing,” Rachel explained.

She continued, “I hadn’t heard him speak on it too. I was curious as to what he was going to say. But I knew who it was for — it wasn’t for me . . . He flat out said, ‘I stand by what I said.’ He just said it was sloppy.”

Rachel’s podcast co-host Van Lathan commented that when it happened, he didn’t believe that Chris should have been fired. But after listening to The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever, he was shocked at Chris having “zero humility” and wondered if his inflated ego was why he was let go.

Rachel concluded, “Y’all, like, don’t get upset over it. This is what he’s doing, what he’s doing for the people he wants to do it for and that’s that.”

TELL US – WILL YOU LISTEN TO CHRIS’ PODCAST? DO YOU THINK RACHEL WAS OWED AN APOLOGY AFTER GETTING DRAGGED INTO CHRIS’ CONTROVERSY?

[Photo Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SugarHouse Casino]