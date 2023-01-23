Jim Edmonds Slams Ex-Wife Meghan King’s Constant “Lies” About Him

Here we go again! Ever since Meghan King and Jim Edmonds broke up back in 2019, the former marrieds have been publicly battling it out. There have been wild accusations, protective orders and whole new marriages to other people! And yet, these two can’t stop hating on each other and are happy to tell anyone who will listen.

This time, it’s Jimmy Dad Jeans who is trying to smear the former Real Housewives of Orange County star’s image. As reported by Page Six, Jim was inexplicably invited on the Hollywood Raw Podcast. I say inexplicably because name one reason aside from Megs that the enthusiastic dad jean wearer would be invited to talk on a podcast about Hollywood celebrity.

Jim even brought his fourth wife along, Kortnie “with a K” O’Connor, who is alleged to be Meghan’s former friend and threesome participant with the couple. Kortnie threw in her two cents on the matter but not before letting Jim trash Meghan. He began small, stating, “It’s just little jabs like that. It’s been nonstop for three years, and it’s so f–king annoying.”

When Jim was asked if he sees a “road to peace anytime soon” he replied, “Not as long as [Meghan] talks.” Now is the moment where I pause to let Sir Dad Jeans know that he, too, can also stop talking. The power is yours, Jimmothy!

The aging sportsball player went on to say, “I don’t know if the truth has come out of her mouth since her and I have been together. I can give you an entire list and if not, [it’s been] all three years of just straight lies.” Sir? Please, I beg of you – SHOW US THE LIST. Go on, do it. We’re waiting. And by “we” I mean ME.

When it came to the temporary protective order that Meghan filed against him last year, Jim called it “completely false.” Here’s where Wife #4 jumped to his defense. “It was never served to us. No one ever came here. We had no idea,” Kortnie maintained. Regardless of whether or not they were served, the judge granted Meghan the order. And here’s a linked receipt that Jim’s rep responded to the allegation faster than Jim could find a new wife to berate. Unlike the Old Navy jean-clad father of I-lost-track, I do keep a list.

Back to Kortnie Threesomes, she griped that Meghan has ruined her ability to parent other people’s kids. Said the ALLEGED husband-stealing Mrs. Edmonds, “She’s made it so that it’s hard for me even to co-parent with her, because of the things she says about me.” Kortnie added, “She’s embarrassed me, humiliated me. It’s like, how many punches do you take to the face before you just say enough?”

Jim went on to say that the reports of him cheating on Meghan with their nanny were an “absolute joke.” He also called them “false” and “embarrassing.” The former candle businessman continued, “Everything that comes out of her mouth is a lie towards us.” Kortnie the Fourth stated, “I think she thinks she’s in a reality show 24/7, so it’s like she doesn’t care what comes out of her mouth – it’s just a storyline.”

