Meghan King Is Awarded A Temporary Restraining Order Against Jim Edmonds

Meghan King is back on her mission for justice. We love to see it. Or at least I do.

According to TMZ, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star has received a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband and father of her three children, Jim Edmonds.

Reportedly, Jim has been “verbally abusing” Meghan over their child custody arrangement. They just can’t seem to figure this co-parenting thing out. According to the court documents filed in Missouri, Meghan got a court order back in June over what she described as “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” via text messages and on her co-parenting Family Wizard app.

It is not clear what exactly Jim said to Meghan to warrant the restraining order, but sources have shared that it all has to do with the custody arrangement. Specifically, they mention the pick-up and drop-off schedule, which Meghan claims Jim does not follow.

According to Meghan, Jim is trying his best to have the case sealed. Of course, the receipt-queen wants everything left open to the public for all to see. Hopefully, this can serve as a warning to Jimmy's nth wife. Or even just some other confused person looking to make children with this guy. (Though the gel-spiked hair in the year 2022 should be enough of a red flag on its own, no?) A hearing is scheduled in the coming weeks to determine whether the temporary restraining order should be made permanent. Jim's rep, who we can exclusively confirm is a major fan-boy of the struggle Olympics, shared, "This request for an order of protection is completely baseless and furthermore makes an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse." Anyways. Jim and Meghan have struggled with co-parenting and their custody agreements for literal years at this point. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a rando wearing Wranglers revealed that Meghan had "took the kids to Los Angeles in mid-March" which was a violation of her custody agreement. At the time, it was alleged that Meghan traveled with her children without discussing the trip with Jim first. The insider revealed, "Jim is livid that she would travel with small kids during this health crisis and put them at risk, and also he is unable to see them or take care of them because of travel restrictions. Meghan's actions were reckless and irresponsible." In the end, Meghan's rep assured the masses that a judge had pre-approved the trip, meaning "no [custody] violation" had occurred whatsoever.

[Photo Credit: David Livingston/FilmMagic]