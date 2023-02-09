Married At First Sight Season 16 Episode 6 Recap: “You Dropped a Bomb on Me”

Last night’s episode of Married At First Sight was juicy! Typically honeymoons are fun and sexy, but that is not the case for many of these couples. If I am being honest, I see so many red flags and hints of delusion from several people. I know I am not the only one.

Every season there are people who act like they had so many options, yet they came on a show to find not only love, but a spouse. You would think they would be a little more open and willing to compromise. There were several moments on this episode of MAFS when I was shocked.

One wife wants to pick up the pace while her husband hides his reason for wanting to slow things down. Another begins to start to question their husbands’ sense of humor. A comment from one husband threatens to ruin his marriage before the honeymoon is over. Things are getting very interesting on this honeymoon. Let’s get straight into the recap!

Christopher & Nicole

Nicole is still getting adjusted to being in a non-toxic relationship. Meanwhile, Chris is trying to make sure not to repeat past mistakes. In an effort to continue on a healthy path, the two agree to take their time before things get physical. I think considering their pasts, this will be the best approach for them to evolve as a couple. I am really enjoying watching them get to know one another. Both have been extremely open, vulnerable and seem to really be taking the process seriously. Hopefully, things continue in this direction. But if I know anything about this show, be ready for an unexpected twist. I have a sneaking suspicion that old habits die hard.

Clint & Gina

During a group outing, the topic of physical attraction comes up. After Gina tells everyone that they are struggling in that area, Clint casually reveals he is accustomed to dating women with a more athletic build. The women of the group are shocked that he would comment about his wife’s physical appearance. Normally, I would agree and be appalled as well.

But, let’s not forget Gina opened the door to discussing preference and what she considers attractive. I think it is just as rude to tell a person that you don’t find ginger’s attractive when he can’t help his hair color. Before she made that comment he had been a gentleman and very complimentary. They both need to understand that words matter and so does presentation. The only mistake he made was saying it in front of other people, instead of directly to her. He also isn’t going to win any points from the other wives, considering several are curvier women.

Gina still is not over Clint’s comments about his preference for “slender” women. When she confronts him on his words, he does not back down. He calls her out about using the term “ginger” which he finds offensive and saying she isn’t attracted to them. I’m glad he is standing up for himself. She totally tried to exonerate herself from any wrongdoing and gaslight him into feeling like her feelings should outweigh his.

He apologizes for hurting her feelings, but he doesn’t allow her to change the narrative. When she doesn’t get the answer she wants, she tells him that they should spend time alone for the duration of the honeymoon. Sigh! Gina, you are coming off as a little delusional. Is she is accustomed to people around her just falling in line? You don’t get to offend others and take no accountability while holding someone else accountable. Never once did she validate his feelings or apologize for her remarks. I would have respected her so much more had she expressed why her feelings were hurt and also acknowledged how she went wrong.

Airris & Jasmine

Airris’ old habits are coming back to haunt him. He seems hyper focused on sex all of the time. Constantly talking about backs being blown out isn’t mature or attractive. This is clearly going to be a problem because Jasmine seems very conservative in comparison to her husband. I don’t know if it’s the lack of intimacy, but Airris has already admitted in a post interview he is only feeling friend vibes. He even tells the other men on a scale of 1-10 of attraction to their spouse, Jasmine is at 12, while he is only at a 4. Insert side eye. Realistically, we can’t expect everyone to be attracted to their mate immediately when they are in an arranged marriage. But, does Airris think he is the hottest guy in the room?

Later, Jasmine expresses her concerns about Airris never falling in love. She is concerned because she falls in love so easily. Immediately, he is alarmed thinking that she is revealing she loves him. Sigh! Poor Jasmine. She thinks her biggest issue is him falling in love. But he has told several people he isn’t even attracted to her.

Shaquille and Kirsten

Just when we thought Shaq and Kirsten were finally finding their stride, things get a bit tense. When she asks him to joke a little less, things don’t go as she expects. Immediately, he becomes defensive and assumes his wife is trying to change him. He considers himself someone who likes to have fun and joke around and doesn’t want that to be an issue.

Shaq has had to accept a lot of things and be patient with his wife, but I guess he draws the line at jokes. Kirsten has told him she wasn’t attracted to him, she doesn’t like his manner of speaking and now he jokes too much. I can see how all of those things combined would make a person be on guard with someone they don’t know well. After some back and forth, they are both are able to find common ground again.

Mackinley & Domynique

Domynique is beginning to get fed up with Mackinley’s constant complaining and jokes. We can all see she is pretty adventurous and wants to take full advantage of her vacation, while her husband would probably prefer to relax a bit more. I think they both have to understand that they are two completely different people. In a normal scenario, they would have time to ease into knowing what makes each other tick and understanding their likes and dislikes.

The key is to be honest with one another. They are going to have to find some type of compromise in order to move forward. It is clear that Mackinley is trying to appease his wife by doing things outside of his comfort zone. Once he can’t control the situation, he begins to complain and make jokes to save face. Obviously, it is annoying to have someone constantly complain, but she should also acknowledge that he is trying, as well. He even apologized for his behavior and is willing to work on his attitude.

