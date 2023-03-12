Larsa Pippen Reveals She Felt Betrayed By The Kardashians In A Resurfaced Clip

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen reveals she felt betrayed by the Kardashians in an old clip that resurfaced recently. Larsa used to be besties with the famous family a few years ago. But then the group had a falling out.

Back in 2021, fans thought Kim Kardashian was throwing a bit of shade at the RHOM star after posting a selfie to Instagram. Her caption read, “They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same.” However, Kimmy clarified quickly after posting that she had no ulterior motives. “I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win.” Kim tweeted, “I just had a good caption LOL.”

We don’t know for sure what turned the friends into frenemies. Still, Larsa detailed her disappointment in The Kardashians when she received backlash for her dating history with serial cheater Tristan Thompson. According to Page Six, in a clip from a February 2021 Hollywood Unlocked Interview, Larsa said, “Hell yeah” when asked if she felt “betrayed” by Kim and company.

“People were DMing me or writing me on Instagram and stuff, and on Twitter, like, ‘Oh, you’re no longer friends with them because you hooked up with Tristan,” Larsa explained. “I was like, ‘That’s not true.'”

Larsa has received some pushback about her sketchy falling out with the Kardashian family on RHOM. Adriana de Moura, who isn’t Larsa’s biggest fan, slammed the star during Season 4 for only wanting to hang with their group after the superstar family dropped her.

Adriana took another dig at her co-star in an interview. She said, “Well, you know me, I always speak my mind. I’m trying to embrace her and be nonjudgmental over some personal choices, but she just changed so much, and I feel like she’s really trying to become Kim Kardashian.”

Despite that, Larsa maintained that she and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim had a solid friendship. As much as we want to know what went down between this group of friends, we’ll likely never know the truth. However, Larsa revealed that her close relationship with Kim and Kanye West could’ve been what led to their downfall.

“I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle,” she said during an episode of RHOM. “I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship.”

Nevertheless, the Peacock star shared the former besties have progressed in their relationship. In January 2022, Larsa said, “I feel like we’re in a really good place. You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time.” She added, “We’ve all apologized to each other. We’re in a really good place.”

