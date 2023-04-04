Love Is Blind’s Jackelina Bonds Explains Her Season 4 “Mental Breakdown”

Love Is Blind may be one of the most stressful reality shows around. The Netflix dating series is currently midway through Season 4, and star Jackelina Bonds has reflected on her “mental breakdown” in Mexico.

Despite being on a supposedly romantic getaway with fiancé Marshall Glaze, Jackelina found it hard to sit back, relax, and bask in the moment. She instead spent a chunk of the vacation crying, telling Marshall she was worried her behavior would push him away.

Jackelina told Entertainment Weekly that her father “has cancer, so I have to take care of him when I go home every weekend.” Being on Love Is Blind meant she was kept away from her family for longer than usual. Her brother just being released from prison was also weighing heavily on her mind. She worried that Marshall may feel pushed aside because her relatives aren’t “perfect.”

“My life is not for someone who can’t be up to par in supporting me,” the dental assistant explained. “Just making sure that you understand my life and knowing that this is always going to be a part of me.” Marshall said it was “extremely personal to Jackie,” and “not my place to speak on it.” A sign of a good man.

During Episode 4 of Love Is Blind Season 4, Jackelina reverted to the self-sabotage she was scared of. She locked herself in the bathroom while on vacation, where she cried alone. Marshall continued to be a gentleman, leaning against the wall outside, waiting for an opportunity to help.

In the end, the two embraced. Whether or not they can make it through the turbulent experiment, however, remains to be seen. Hopefully, they won’t end up like castmates Irina Solomonova and Zack Goytowski. Now that was a match made in Hell.

