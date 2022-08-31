Shake Chatterjee Claims The Love Is Blind Producers Begged Him To Come Back

We can all mark ourselves safe from Shake Chatterjee ahead of schedule. He will not be participating in the upcoming ‘After the Altar’ Love is Blind special. The Netflix series follow-up is set to stream on September 16. It will include check-ins with Deepti Vempati, Shayne Jansen, Natalie Lee, Jarrette Jones, and Iyanna McNeely.

“Honestly they begged me to be on it,” Shake revealed to TMZ. He hinted that the show was desperate to have him back, adding, “They offered to have [my new girlfriend] flown to Chicago for me to be on it. For me to appear.”

“They wanted me to speak with Deepti one on one,” Shake continued. “They wanted to see some kind of reconciliation… but after how they portrayed me, especially after how the hosts of the show, who are supposed to be impartial, came after me…I want nothing to do with them.”

Shake walked on the reality dating show as a mid-30s veterinarian turned DJ. He entered the dating pods pressed to find a woman so petite he could lift her onto his shoulders. Rather than let his blind dates know he was shopping in the slim-fit section of Gap, Shake turned the tables of insecurity and instead decided to objectify his prospects.

Now, Shake is trying to figure out where his villain edit came from. He expressed zero trust in the production and editing process of Love is Blind, citing that as his reason for no-showing the follow-up filming event. “I don’t know what they could pull,” he shared. Shake ventured that he could be set up to look foolish in front of his ex-fiance, Deepti, once again.

In the end, Shake gives the pod-style dating zero stars. “I don’t think this is a way to find love. I think this is a failed experiment,” he declaed, adding, “Most intelligent people at home understand that there’s a reason [finding love] doesn’t work this way.”

Shake also went after the series for the recent rumors regarding mistreatment of the contestants. “I don’t see it as a sustainable franchise to be honest with you,” he warned. “I think the exploitative nature of it is going to eventually reveal itself.”

TELL US – ARE YOU GOING TO MISS SHAKE ON THE AFTER THE ALTAR SPECIAL? DO YOU THINK SHAKE FAILED AT THE EXPERIMENT OR DID THE EXPERIMENT FAIL HIM?

[Photo Credit: Netflix]