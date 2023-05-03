Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Exhibits Odd Behavior Following Split With Kody

Fans of Sister Wives’ OG Meri Brown are a little concerned about her after she posted a very weird Instagram Live video on April 28. It’s probably one you will want to watch for yourself to get a feel for the strange vibes.

Stumbling over words, repeated introductions and lots of giggling

Sitting at an outdoor picnic table near Parowan, Utah, the TLC star recorded the video with her close pal and co-host Jenn Sullivan. Meri repeatedly welcomed viewers to “Fridays with Friends,” sometimes stumbling over her words, as the pair chatted and giggled. At one point Kody Brown’s ex slammed her hand on the table, making the camera wobble – and eliciting more giggles.

Naturally, fans took notice of Meri’s peculiar behavior and wondered what was going on with her.

One person commented, “Is this for real??? Ppl actually watch this?”

While another observed, “Sounding a bit tipsy Merri [sic].”

Still another viewer decided, “Meri is crunkkkkk.”

Others justified Meri’s behavior, saying she’d been through a lot with the Brown family and deserved to cut loose. “Let [Meri] enjoy her new life in freedom and joy,” a sympathetic poster commented.

In 2014, Meri agreed to divorce Kody so that he could legally marry fourth wife Robyn Brown and adopt her three children. They still considered themselves “spiritually married” until the end of last year, when they announced their split. Fans of Sister Wives have been urging Meri to leave for years, citing her “outsider” and “second-class citizen” status within the family, especially during the Covid isolation.

Recently, Meri gave up her Flagstaff rental and – with Kody’s help – moved to her B&B Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Parowan. Even though they are no longer together, they are working to repair their friendship.

Season 18 of Sister Wives will reportedly air later in 2023 on TLC. No premiere date has been set, but filming is rumored to be in progress.

