Dancing With The Stars Will Return to ABC Next Season

Back in 2022, Disney announced that Dancing with the Stars would be moving from ABC to its streaming service, Disney+. There were a few reasons posited for the move. Most obviously, making the competition show a streaming exclusive would drive subscribers to the platform, at least in theory. Moreover, Disney+ didn’t have a particularly expansive or interesting reality TV catalog at the time.

But now, it appears that Disney has milked the series for all its worth as a streaming exclusive. DWTS is an extremely lucrative property thanks to its wide net of appeal. With the range of celebrities showcased in the competition, many demographics enjoy tuning in. As such, the show has a prominent audience of online commentators.

Already, there’s a great deal of buzz around the upcoming season 32. The recent passing of Len Goodman stirred up positive reminiscing and discussion around the show, all the more when cast members paid tribute to Len.

Sweeping changes to Dancing With The Stars Season 32

Disney announced that the show will return to its home on ABC while also still being streamed live on Disney+. The reason for the move back to primetime is just as unknown as the initial move to streaming. It could be that Disney+ has a more well-rounded catalog of reality TV shows.

Alternatively, perhaps DWTS didn’t bring in as many subscribers as hoped for. The cable views may have earned more than the streaming views. In any case, it’s hard to imagine any fans will be upset by this course of action.

This announcement comes amidst a whirlwind of other changes for the show, such as Tyra Banks revealing that she’d be stepping down as host with Julianne Hough taking her place alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. Tyra has long been controversial among fans, and her decision to step away even led Tom Bergeron, the show’s previous host, to weigh in.

Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will all be returning to judge, with no word yet on a potential fourth judge. The show may revert to its original three-judge format. That, along with many other important decisions, is still yet to be seen. But as of right now, it looks like Season 32 won’t be in jeopardy.

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 will premiere in the fall on a yet-to-be-announced date.

TELL US – HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT ALL OF THESE CHANGES TO DANCING WITH THE STARS? WHAT MORE DO YOU HOPE FOR FROM SEASON 32?