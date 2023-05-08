Mama June Shannon and Husband Justin Stroud Discuss How They Found Love

Mama June Shannon and her new husband Justin Stroud are sharing all the details of their newfound love before the premiere of the upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis. It’s been a whirlwind for Mama June over the last decade, as she’s turned her life around and is still working to earn back the trust of her daughters. While the sisters deal with bringing their mother back into their lives, a health crisis for June’s daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has brought the family closer than ever.

With the family banding together to support Anna as she battles stage four cancer, Justin has gotten a crash course in the family and learned how to support his step-daughters, including Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. Mama June, who has had some serious issues with her relationships in the past, is happy to have her new husband there with her in one of the toughest times of her life. As Justin has stepped up for the family, many have been curious to learn more about how the newlyweds first met, and what their whirlwind romance was like.

Mama June And husband Justin Stroud first met on TikTok

June and her husband, Justin, shared that though they met over social media. The story is a surprise to many, as Justin wasn’t exactly aware of June or her level of fame. “I knew who she was, but I never watched the show,” Justin told ET, while June explained, “He didn’t want me for my money, he didn’t want to be around for the attention, he didn’t want all that. He was genuinely just asking me, ‘Hey how are you doing today?’ And at that time, I needed that.” When June realized Justin was genuinely interested in her, she found herself “chasing him” because of how refreshing it felt.

The couple tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony in 2022. The small wedding “wasn’t what I wanted,” Justin explained, which is why early in 2023 the pair had another wedding ceremony with their friends and family in attendance. The wedding will be aired on Mama June: Family Crisis Season 2, but Justin teases that fans will get to see June be a bit of a bridezilla. “Everything had to be perfect,” Justin laughed. “I got cussed out over sandwiches.” Thankfully, those sandwiches weren’t a deal breaker for the couple, who seem incredibly happy together as they face some tough times.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JUSTIN AND MAMA JUNE’S RELATIONSHIP WILL LAST? IS HE WITH HER FOR CLOUT, OR IS THEIR LOVE REAL?