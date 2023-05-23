Mama June Shannon Celebrates Honey Boo Boo’s High School Graduation

Mama June Shannon has been through a lot over the years. She certainly came off as a bad person back when she was on Toddlers and Tiaras, and the tabloid reports surrounding her personal life reinforced the idea that she was all bad.

It was easy for anyone to judge her. And while she’s certainly not blameless, it’s not a stretch to say the media wasn’t very fair to her. She’s definitely been taking steps in the right direction. After collectively spending over $1 million on cocaine, Mama June received a good wake-up call with a trip to jail and rehab. Since then, she’s definitely been more aware of spending, such as with the cost of her wedding.

Sadly, the wake-up calls would keep coming as June’s daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. This, along with several other factors, most certainly propelled June to want to be a better mother to Anna, and to her other daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

Honey Boo Boo’s onto a new chapter

In a previous episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, Alana expressed disillusionment with June’s presence in her life previously and debated on whether to even invite June to her graduation, knowing she might not even show up. Well, not only did Mama June show up, but she celebrated hard with four posts on Instagram.

In the caption to one video, she wrote, “I’m so very proud of you … even [with] what we have been through in the last few years u never quit or gave up and I’m so very proud of YOU for that I love you so much alana u did it … n yes y’all I hollered WORK IT SMOOCHIE one last time as she walked across the stage to get her diploma,” a reference to her catchphrase back on the show.

In another post, Mama June simply wrote, “I’m so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time.” Let’s just hope this support isn’t an isolated incident.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MAMA JUNE IS BECOMING A BETTER MOTHER? DO YOU THINK ALANA IS READY FOR COLLEGE?