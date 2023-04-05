Mama June Shannon’s Daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell Diagnosed With Stage 4 Adrenal Carcinoma

Some unfortunate news for a family that has already faced multiple challenges. Since 2003 Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has been having major issues with her mother, Mama June Shannon.

When Anna was 8 years old, she was molested by her mother’s boyfriend at the time. In 2014, Anna confessed Mark McDaniel “would try and touch me and all that stuff.” Unfortunately, June cared more about her man than she did her daughter(s). Allow this to be a reminder not to do drugs, kids.

Anna moved from her mother’s home to live with her grandmom after the disgusting boyfriend assaulted her. After some time apart, in 2012 she went back to live with June before the premiere of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Anna and June decided to put the past troubles behind them. “Me and Mama realized we needed to put this behind us and get our relationship back on track and that’s what we did and that’s what we have been doing,” Anna explained.

Now at age 28, when Anna should be enjoying her life and healing from her childhood, she began suffering from intense stomach pains. In January, she received a startling diagnosis. According to People, Anna discovered she has stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. The disease was found in multiple organs including her lung, liver, and kidneys.

Last month Anna began her first round of chemo and a source told TMZ the family is “very hopeful” she’ll face the challenge head-on and beat the cancer. Physicians are currently waiting for Anna’s response to the medication before creating a treatment plan.

RELATED: Mama June Lands A New Reality Show? Will Anna Cardwell’s Child Molestation Be A Storyline?

Anna is a mom of two and went Instagram official with her current boyfriend in 2019. She recently returned to social media after taking a long-term break. Last week, prior to Anna’s health condition being revealed, she posted a selfie. It was captioned, “Your girl is back sorry for the photo dump that’s going to happen hahah I love y’all and I hope y’all hope y’all are having a good week #imback #2023 #tiktok.”

Anna received multiple declarations of support and well-wishes from her followers. We wish her well and hope for a speedy recovery.

TELL US- PLEASE FEEL FREE TO SHARE WORDS OF SUPPORT IN THE COMMENTS.

[Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images]