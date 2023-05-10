Has Family Karma Been Canceled by Bravo?

Bravo is arguably the king of reality TV. The channel has produced hit after hit with its misfires seldom brought up or even remembered in the shadow of the immensely popular media library they’ve created. The successes stand tall, often with many spin-offs, as in the case of the Real Housewives and Below Deck franchises.

So, it came as no surprise that when Bravo announced their 2023-2024 slate on Twitter, they started with a tweet announcing the Real Housewives of Miami Season 6’s return to Bravo. In their next tweet in the thread, they announced Below Deck Down Under Season 2, which would also find its home at Bravo despite originally being a Peacock original.

Their tweet concluding the thread listed 20 other shows that would air between 2023-2024. There was a great deal of excitement surrounding this thread, some commenters noting which shows they would watch, with one even saying, “This is Christmas in May!” But among the shows absent from the list, one was far more noticeable than the rest.

Where in the world is Family Karma?

Commenters immediately noticed that Family Karma was not present in the lineup. Replies all echoed similar sentiments, writing replies such as, “WHERE IS #FAMILYKARMA,” and, “This better not be an announcement that #FamilyKarma is canceled. Don’t play with me @BravoTV!”

It’s no wonder that the absence is felt so resoundingly among reality TV fans. Family Karma has been lauded as the most wholesome show on Bravo. One Twitter user even pointed out the discrepancy: “We don’t need another season of people binge drinking and running around in the snow. WE NEED ANOTHER SEASON OF #FAMILYKARMA THOUGH.”

Family Karma is also important for its LGBTQIA+ and Asian American representation. One Twitter user asserted “You cancelled Shahs of Sunset and now Family Karma? Makes your AAPI heritage month commercials a joke.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Bravo unsatisfyingly axed a show. However, Bravo has made no official statement saying Family Karma has been canceled. For all we know, production might just be on hold. The best we can do is just keep our fingers crossed.

