How Much Did Mama June’s Florida Wedding With Justin Stroud Cost?

Mama June, Mama June, Mama June. Congrats on your anniversary, and may this one last forever. June Shannon of a laundry list of reality shows (from Toddlers & Tiaras all the way to Mama June: Family Crisis) wed short term boyfriend, Justin Stroud in March of last year and once again in June.

They recently hit their one-year milestone and in an exclusive with Page Six, discussed her second wedding in detail.

June’s wedding

The couple walked down the aisle on a beach in Panama City, FL with her four daughters in tow. It was a small affair with 38 people, but June suggested it was “extravagant” relative to the cost (wedding planner included). June seemed happy with the turnout, and felt as though the “stress” she endured was worth it. Her wedding will be broadcast on this season of Mama June: Family Crisis, but the year was not without its fair share of drama.

That same month, daughter, Lauryn Efird was granted full custody of June’s other daughter, Alana Thompson who started their reality show trek, and is widely known for being Honey Boo Boo Child. The wedding also marked the first time her family had all joined together again since 2014. And later that year, she sued a friend on live court TV.

So, how much was her big day, including the weekend festivities? “$13,000”, but to her it had the appeal of “$50,000”. The average wedding in 2022 is $30k so I see how she felt it was a bargain. It’s all relative.

What about June’s Anniversary?

A year after they had their first wedding at the courthouse, June marked the occasion via Instagram to express her love and gratitude.

A month earlier she had commented, “LOL it was more like at first I was in his dms on TikTok trying to get his attention when we started being friends almost 2 years ago and look at us LOL @officialsmallz1” to express how they met.

Watch Mama June: Family Crisis Friday nights on WE tv to see how the year really unfolds.

TELL US – WILL YOU BE WATCHING THIS SEASON? HOW DOES JUNE’S WEDDING SOUND TO YOU? HOW MUCH WOULD YOU SPEND ON A WEDDING?