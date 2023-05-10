Jen Shah Photographed in Her Prison Uniform

You can take the housewife out of the show, but you can’t take the show out of the real housewife. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Jen Shah, has been spotted and photographed for the first time since her six-and-a-half-year prison sentencing.

Fans will recall that Jen was found guilty of committing fraud in a telemarketing scheme. As a result, she was sentenced to time in a Texas prison. She was also ordered to pay $6.5 million in restitution. If that weren’t enough, she also allegedly owed her lawyer $124,000 in legal fees.

Jen was sufficiently called out at the time for her behavior, and reports of her crimes spread like rumors between housewives. She’s neither the first nor only Real Housewives star to go to prison, and with new controversies around the housewives every week, news of Jen’s situation died down soon after her sentencing.

How’s Jen Shah holding up behind bars?

While the #RHOSLC are currently in Bermuda on a cast trip, @PageSix spotted Jen Shah in prison ? pic.twitter.com/w5yYXEAjw6 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) May 9, 2023

Until now, that is, with photographs of Jen in her prison garb emerging. She was seen walking beside a fellow inmate, both wearing the standard issue beige uniforms. Jen is still trying to keep her fashion up it seems, accessorizing with glasses and earrings, and styling her hair in a neat ponytail.

All things considered, life in prison hasn’t seemed so bad for Jen. Reportedly, she teaches a fitness class three times a week, and is also working on a play, “The Real Housewives of Bryan Prison.” Her sentence has even been reduced by one year, fast-tracking her release to 2028.

Those close to Jen also seem to report that she’s doing well. Her assistant has been running her Instagram in the meantime and tells that she’s doing phenomenally, especially in terms of beauty. Her husband, Sharrieff Shah, has also been standing up for her amid Bravo’s treatment of the couple since the sentencing.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE PHOTOS? DO YOU THINK JEN IS DOING AS WELL AS SHE SEEMS?