Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison For Fraud

The wait is finally over. Jen Shah, the disgraced star of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has learned her fate. According to Page Six, Jen was sentenced to 6.5 years, or 78 months, in prison for committing wire fraud, per the Inner City Press.

Judge Stein stated, “Jen Shah’s role on the ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ which I guess is why the courtroom is so full today, is just that, a role. People should not confuse the character she plays on an entertainment show to the person before me.” Judge Stein also said several times that Jen was a “leader” of the conspiracy, per the Inner City Press.

The Inner City Press reported that Assistant US Attorney Robert Sobelman, who represented the federal government, remarked, “Every cooperator told us, Jen Shah is the boss. They all knew who she was.”

Jen’s defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said before the sentence was handed down that Jen “regrets the mistakes she has made. She is sorry. She had faith in our justice system. Jen will pay her debt to society,” per the Inner City Press.

“There is not one message from her that expresses any type of remorse, not one. The defense hasn’t submitted any,” Attorney Sobelman responded according to the Inner City Press. “That’s not how she felt even when she pled guilty.”

After proclaiming her innocence, Jen pleaded guilty in July 2022 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She allegedly scammed thousands in a telemarketing scheme, often targeting the elderly. The victims’ impact statements are heartbreaking.

Prosecutors requested that Jen receive a 10-year sentence in their sentencing paperwork.

RELATED: Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds

Jen made her entrance at the Manhattan courthouse in a camel-colored outfit accessorized by a leopard print purse. Jen’s husband, Sharrieff Shah, and her two sons were by her side.

Jen’s defense team requested a three-year term, which is less than the reduced sentence of up to 14 years in prison that was requested in her plea deal. “We submit that such a sentence is just and fair because it takes into account Ms. Shah’s history and characteristics, the facts and circumstances of the offense, and meets that a court impose a sentence that is ‘not greater than necessary’ to achieve the goals of punishment,” Jen’s defense attorney had previously argued.

The RHOSLC star’s legal team also noted at the time that their client allegedly had no “direct contact” with the victims and that her “history and characteristics” supported a shorter sentencing.

Jen’s husband was one of her close friends and family that submitted letters asking for leniency. “Jen has never been arrested or detained for any crime,” Sharrieff wrote in his letter, per Page Six. “My wife’s current legal predicament was caused by a confluence of events that came together at various points, which caused her to spiral out of control.”

Page Six reached out to Jen’s rep for comment but has not heard back.

Earlier in the day, Jen spoke in front of the judge. She said that “reality TV has nothing to do with reality” and that she is “sorry” that her actions have “hurt innocent people.” She continued, “I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.” She blamed her “longstanding untreated mental issues caused me to create my own fractured reality,” per the Inner City Press.

The Inner City Press reported that Jen also spoke about her son. “To my baby Omar [Shah], Mommy is so sorry you were woken up at gunpoint. My late father, I want to tell him I am sorry. I am humbled by your love for me,” she said.

People reported that Jen will serve five years of supervised release once her stint in federal prison is over.

This is one moment that will go down in Real Housewives history. Hopefully, Jen can make restitution to the victims and give them some peace. Now let’s see what her Salt Lake City ladies have to say.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT JEN’S SENTENCE? WAS IT FAIR? WILL HER RHOSLC CO-STARS STAND BEHIND HER?

[Photo Credit: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]