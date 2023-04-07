Former Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah Allegedly Owes Her Lawyer $124K

Who told Jen Shah’s lawyer it was a good idea not to get money from her upfront? The former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star allegedly owes her attorney an eye-watering $124,000. Something tells me that the prison play Jen is producing won’t cover that bill. Perhaps it will fall on her husband Coach Shah to pay. Definitely NOT “Shah-mazing!”

According to Page Six, Jen’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry has filed court documents. The documents reveal that Jen never made a $50,000 legal fee payment, along with $74,422.95 in other expenses. It’s not the first time a team of attorneys has thrown their hands up in despair after working with Jen. She may be sharing a cell inside, but she’s not out of the woods yet.

Jen hasn’t commented on this matter yet. And Priya didn’t respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The lawyer had previously tried to drop Jen as a client. At the time of writing, she is waiting for a decision. According to Jen’s attorney, there had been a breach of contract. In court papers filed in March 2023, she leveled the accusation that both Jen and Coach had “repeatedly promised to pay these outstanding amounts.” That money supposedly never came. Maybe that’s because not enough was donated by Jen’s fellow cast members.

Personally, I wouldn’t ever want to work with Jen. She has proven herself to be a liar time and again. She turns on those who are supposedly the closest to her on a dime. Even Watch What Happens Live and reunion host Andy Cohen thinks she gave her castmate Heather Gay the infamous black eye. If that doesn’t scream “STAY AWAY FROM HER!” I don’t know what does. Still, Heather seemed to want to stick by her side. Due to her loyalty, many think that there has to be more to the story.

[Photo Credit: Andrew Peterson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]