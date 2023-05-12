Kenya Moore Scores Early Win as Marc Daly Loses Lawyer Days Before Divorce Trial

These days, it seems like divorce is in the air for the majority of the Real Housewives. Or rather, divorce is all anyone’s been talking about lately. Well, in Kenya Moore’s case, divorce has been the topic of discussion for quite a while.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce back in 2021 from her husband, Marc Daly. Kenya herself has joked that it’s the world’s longest divorce. The couple went through a great deal of mediation with no agreements made.

The case is now going to trial, with an odd series of events leading up. Kenya was ordered to provide financial documents as Marc demanded a cut of the house, even though Kenya paid for it. But now, the ball might be back in the housewife’s court.

With the trial set to start later this month, Marc has just faced a devastating blow. RadarOnline reports that Marc’s lawyer, Regina Edwards, withdrew herself as counsel, the judge signing off on the withdrawal. Edwards has made it known that Marc will be responsible for finding a new lawyer and preparing for trial on his own.

This will obviously be a huge hurdle to Marc given just how little time there is before the trial. Marc has not yet informed the court of any new representation. As to why Edwards may have left his case, well, one can only speculate. Although, we have to wonder if this whole ordeal speaks to Marc’s character, let alone his chances in the trial.

Not that Kenya is always the bigger person. The two have been at each other’s throats since the separation in 2019, with arguments over whether their daughter, Brooklyn, should be allowed on camera. The courts ultimately decided Brooklyn would be in no danger or distress by being filmed under Kenya’s supervision.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

