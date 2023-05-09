Kenya Moore Discusses ‘World’s Longest Divorce’ From Marc Daly

Our Real Housewives of Atlanta peaches are back in action and boy it’s never felt so good. Our core cast is back to doing what they do best ¸— serving face and throwing shade. Arguably, no one on the cast does it better than Kenya Moore these days.

Twirl is a beloved RHOA villain who we can’t help but root for. We’ve seen Kenya’s journey include hardships like family turmoil, motherhood, and a few unlucky ventures into love. It seemed like her marriage to Marc Daly was her happily ever after. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for that façade to fade.

Kenya has been involved in a bitter divorce from Marc that feels infinitely longer than their actual relationship. How very Bethenny Frankel of her. Twirl recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live after the RHOA Season 15 premiere and was obligated to give a divorce update.

Kenya said a lot without saying much

A WWHL fan asked Kenya to give an update on the status of her divorce from Marc and whether or not she’ll finally be legally single in 2023. “The world’s longest divorce,” Kenya joked. You can say that again. She’s still tied to Marc, whom she had mediation with last week, and no agreement was made. Kenya even said an impending trial could happen if no agreement was made.

Andy Cohen followed up by asking Kenya what the “sticking point” is that’s holding up the divorce. Somehow, Kenya said there isn’t one and she’s giving into Marc’s demands. Twirl basically attributed it to a lot of never-ending legal hoops.

Like the Shady King he is, Andy asked Kenya Moore to explain what’s in it for Marc to drag out the divorce. “That’s a question for another day,” Twirl slyly said. Andy answered for her by saying it seems like Marc is just trying to mess with her. Twirl followed up with a sigh that was worth 1,000 words.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

