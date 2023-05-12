Real Housewives of Cheshire Star Seema Malhotra’s Fashion Brand Owed Almost £3 Million

Who knows Real Housewives of Cheshire? Who knows who Seema Malhotra is? Well, probably Kate Middleton to start. Seema has her own fashion brand, Forever Unique, and Kate (among others) has been seen sporting those designs before.

The news is that Seema’s company, founded by her and her husband, Sandeep is roughly £3M in debt. It seems from the outside that Seema is more of a creative and her husband works on the business side of things. However, they both have a long tenure in the industry and the word is – post-pandemic they haven’t been able to turn things around. The company’s wholesale business announced insolvency, and they’ve undergone liquidation to pay debts. They allegedly can’t meet obligations!

But it’s a business and that doesn’t mean Forever Unique is going away. Some restructuring has led to a change in operating company and a pivot towards selling direct to consumer. Yes, that’s right. When the ship has a leak, it gets patched, and it’s on its way. This happens all the time.

Who do they owe?

Was there any impropriety? Nothing has bubbled to the surface, but a lawsuit with a brand representative, Paige Thorne (of Love Island) over unpaid compensation. However, if any creditors (most debts are to overseas companies) have anything to add they are encouraged to do so throughout the next phase – which is investigating decision-makers and their decision-making.

Interestingly, with how the companies are structured, Seema’s husband is also owed money by the company, and another company he owns is owed £500k. We’ll see if he recoups said funds, and what happens with Forever Unique. However, I doubt this will change the Malhotras’ finances.

If you ask me, the brand is doing the most, and needs to streamline its product lines. That’s neither here nor there though, and Real Housewives of Cheshire is still a go. It’s in its landmark 16th season, and the Golden Triangle is arguably one of the most successful of the overseas franchises. Even Khloe Kardashian said she was a fan back in 2016!

UK audiences can watch this season of Real Housewives of Cheshire on ITVBe. If you are over the pond in the US, you might need a VPN (but you didn’t hear that from me).

TELL US – ARE YOU CAUGHT UP ON SEASON 16? DOES THIS NEWS COME AS A SURPRISE? DO YOU THINK SEEMA WILL BE AFFECTED FINANCIALLY BY IT?