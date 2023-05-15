Gina Kirschenheiter Weighs Herself on Camera After Accusations of Ozempic Use

What’s with the over-explaining? Gina Kirschenheiter of Real Housewives of Orange County is responding to the weight debate on social media. Some of her fan (I mean hater) feedback questions how she lost recent weight. Gina insists she’s healthy and not on a weight loss drug, and decided weighing herself would be the proof. Is it?

Gina you look fine; haters gonna hate. Going on the defense just makes people question. And if you feel healthy in your own skin, and confident in your own skin why are we having this conversation. I’m not sure bringing the scales into it is going to prove…

What does Gina say?

We appreciate that you’re eating. Yay! Gina says on Tick Tock, “I’m a size 6. If I wasn’t eating I would be a 2. Go kick rocks.” She added, “I am very healthy, very average,” and “and it’s not my fault that you want to try and make something that’s not there, my friend.”

Last month Gina told People “I haven’t talked about it with anyone really.” She added, “People keep saying to me on Instagram, ‘You’ve lost weight, are you on Ozempic?’ And I want to be like, ‘No, I just stopped drinking!’ So I’m excited to finally get my story out now.” There we have it – Gina wants to talk about it.

Truth be told, I don’t know how these ladies are losing weight after cutting the sauce. Gina, Kyle – I quit drinking four years ago and I think it upped my donut intake. Good for them for making healthy choices they are comfortable with, but if the National Institute of Health comes out with a study on how abstaining from alcohol equates to weight-loss I’m calling bs.

The orange-holders of Real Housewives will be back on our screens June 7th. Watch for the return of Tamra, her tension with Heather, the jealousy of OG Vicki, and now we know Gina’s story is somewhat based around lifestyle choices.

