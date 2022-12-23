Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She Was “Jealous” That Tamra Judge Returned To Real Houswives Of Orange County

Even though she’s no longer on the Real Housewives of Orange County, one of my favorite Housewives is still keeping it real. We were all saddened by the departure of both Vicki Gunvlason and Tamra Judge on RHOC. Their absence just didn’t feel right. In fact, getting rid of any OG or vet who has been there for a decade or longer doesn’t sit right with me either. Unless it’s Melissa Gorga, then I’m okay with it.

Since Vicki and Tamra left the show, it’s been a tad bit boring. The network and the production company know they have to bring Vicki back at some point, but for now, I think they’re really trying to see what kind of show they can make without the very obvious force multiplier in the mix. They tried a season… FLOP. And now, they’re switching it up even more by bringing Tamra back and also adding Taylor Armstrong in the mix as well.

Vicki told Us Weekly she was upset by the network’s decision to bring Tamra back. “I was jealous, mad,” she said. “I thought the phone would be ringing for [me]. I’m like, ‘Hello, Andy [Cohen], you’re not calling me!'” Actually, a lot of people thought this would be the case, especially after Vicki and Tamra’s iconic reunion on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock.

However, Vicki revealed she’s “so happy” for Tamra’s return because “she really wanted it more than me.” Despite Vicki not snatching her orange back this season, she did tease that fans would see her on at least a few episodes. Vicki said, “It was great. Loved it. Loved my girls.”

She added, “I love my Tamra [and] Shannon [Beador] and we’re good together.” This is one of the biggest reunions in Housewives history. There’s something about seeing a group of good friends gossiping and stirring up drama for our entertainment.

Vicki also addressed her full-time return. “That’s Bravo’s decision, right. And then, at that time, I address it,” she said. “My filming days hopefully aren’t over.”

I hope they aren’t over yet, either. With all of the departures lately, especially by some of the greats, what I hope to see is a MASSIVE reunion one day with the core 5. Yes, I’m talking Vicki, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice, and Kyle Richards. Now, THAT would be great television. And I’m holding out for it, too. There’s a renaissance happening in the entertainment world thanks to streaming services like Hulu and Peacock. Who knows, the Real Housewives franchise could just be getting started.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]