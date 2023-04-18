Tamra Judge Returns To Real Housewives Of Orange County And “Goes Nuclear” In “Nasty” Attack On Heather Dubrow

We love that time of year when the weather changes and Real Housewives of Orange County is gearing up for a return. Viewers will be going into the 17th season of this show, and we need some action after a few lackluster years.

Action will come by way of Tamra Judge who returns to the franchise after she was fired ahead of Season 15. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong is also joining the gang. Speaking of gangs, it seems Tammy Sue is aiming to prove it was no mistake to bring her back.

According to Page Six, Tamra put a target on Heather Dubrow’s back, and apparently, she has pretty good aim. RHOC is supposed to kick off later this spring, but we have no premiere date. They’ve also been teasing a trailer for so long, my thyroid was working when it was first announced.

What we do know is Tamra is very unhappy with Heather and they allegedly “butted heads” during filming. When the cast took a trip to Mexico, things turned nasty. Sources said Tammy Sue led a “gang-up” and went “nuclear” on Fancy Pants.

RELATED: Heather Dubrow Tried Getting Tamra Judge Back On Real Housewives Of Orange County For Season 16

Every cell in my body wants to believe in this confrontation. But every cell in my body is highly sensitive to the fact that Tamra and Heather are wise owls when it comes to playing this game. They both understand the assignment and have clearly received orders. The other problem is, have fans had enough of the “gang up” scenario?

Things aren’t looking great for newbie Jennifer Pedranti. She’ll get the freshman treatment by Tammy Sue, even though that’s who brought her into the group. Insiders shared Jennifer and Tamra’s friendship went downhill during production.

In some sad news for Vicki Gunvalson, there’s a rumor that Tamra’s re-introduction scene is “epic” and “unlike anything Bravo has aired in the past.” Vicki did film for RHOC, but she is not in the main cast. In an effort to keep Vicki from stalking Andy Cohen, she participated in the trip to Tulum last October.

Viewers will also see Vicki in some confessional moments, which makes one wonder if there are no women in Orange County other than the former cast who can film this program. Sometimes I wish Real Housewives could be like the band Menudo and everyone moves on after a few years. As for Taylor, in the “friend of” role Vicki surely feels was stolen from her, you will see her in the bigger all-cast events and not so much in solo shots.

Along with destroying the souls of unfortunate guests at the Tulum resort who watched an RHOC vacation dinner scene, the cast also packed up and visited Montana. Reps for Tamra and Heather did not respond to requests for comment. We’ll have to wait and see what becomes of Tammy Sue and her falling out with former bridesmaid Fancy Pants. We already know Heather is a well-studied thespian and Tamra learned her craft at the School of Bass Lake. Let’s see if they can bring Orange County back to life.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK HEATHER AND TAMRA WILL FORCE THE DRAMA? ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO SEASON 17? DO YOU THINK THE REAL HOUSEWIVES FRANCHISE SHOULD STOP BRINGING BACK FORMER CAST MEMBERS?

[Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty Images]