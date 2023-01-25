Kyle Richards Reveals How She Slimmed Down Without Using Weight Loss Drug Ozempic

Kyle Richards is ready to shut down those pesky Ozempic rumors once and for all. And she’s shedding some light on how she got those rock-hard abs. If you’re following the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star on Instagram, then you know she’s been posting some sizzling bikini selfies over the last few weeks, showing off a new, super-toned physique. The online naysayers accused Kyle of using Ozempic, the trendy diabetes drug that doctors prescribe as a weight-loss aid. Kyle denied the Ozempic rumors. As Page Six reported, she’s opening up about her secrets to slimming down without a prescription injection.

During an episode of Two Ts in a Pod, Kyle shared with her pals Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge that it was just diet and exercise that helped her get this body. She did it the old-fashioned way.

“After gaining weight during the summer — on July 15 — after getting off the boat, I said, ‘That is it. I’m not having any sugar, any carbs, any alcohol,'” Kyle explained on the podcast.

“A lot of people think I’ve been taking Ozempic. To clarify, I’ve never taken Ozempic,” Kyle reiterated, hoping to shut down the rumors once and for all. And to make sure all of her bases are covered, she clarified that she hasn’t done any injectable weight-loss medicines: no Wegovy, no Saxenda, no nothing!

Kyle explained that her weight loss came from that conscious decision to cut sugar, carbs, and alcohol. Originally, she just planned on doing it for two to three weeks. Once she started seeing results, she decided to keep at it.

“I started losing weight, and I felt so good,” Kyle said. “I was like,’Why would I go back to that?’ So I still have not had alcohol at all, and you know, I’ll have a bite of birthday cake here and there, but that’s it,” she added.

On the podcast, Kyle also shut down rumors that plastic surgery played a part in her new body, revealing that the only recent procedure is a breast reduction. Nothing more and nothing less.

Kyle said, “I had a breast reduction. I wanted a tummy tuck because of the skin from having four babies, the excess skin.” She added, “Because no matter how much you workout, you always will have that skin if it’s not taken away.”

Tamra and Teddi then inspected Kyle’s abs for a tummy tuck scar. They didn’t find one, proving that Kyle really did get this rock-hard body through exercise and diet. No nips, no tucks, and no Ozempic needles.

[Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images]