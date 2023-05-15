Jill Zarin Denies Responsibility for Original RHONY: Legacy Being Shelved

It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen the Real Housewives of New York air on Bravo. After a messy Season 13, the network ended up axing the reunion special in totality, leaving fans with no closure.

Eventually, after the series paused, Andy Cohen announced that RHONY would be split into two different shows. One would feature an entirely new cast of ladies, while the other would be a “legacy” version featuring the series’ original Housewives and familiar faces. Needless to say, after months and months of waiting, RHONY: Legacy still hasn’t happened, and fans are begging to know why.

In March 2023, reports began circulating that Andy and Jill Zarin were at odds following the “thirsty” dig he took at the star on Watch What Happens Live. During negotiations for legacy, Zarin tried to use this to her advantage but ultimately lost out altogether.

Jill says she didn’t cause the show to be axed

Sources close to the other women involved said Jill’s attempt to have a massive payday sent the series in the gutter. “[Jill] pushing for a big payday was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” they said, while Jill’s source has denied those claims. “It wasn’t about the money. Jill just wanted all the women to be paid the same. They started at the same time.” But now, Jill is speaking for herself. 2

“’Legacy’ didn’t happen because it just wasn’t meant to happen, that’s the truth,” Jill said to Page Six.

“It has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the producers and what they decided to do. I don’t really know.”

Despite how often Andy or her co-stars have called her thirsty, the RHONY OG says she’s actually quite quenched. “I don’t miss it,” she said. “I’m a big fan. I love watching it but that was a chapter of my life that’s closed and I’ve opened up a few new ones.”

If you’re a fan of Jill and still missing the OG on your screen, you can still stream Season 2 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip and keep hoping for a Zarin return to New York.

The rebooted Real Housewives of New York City premieres July 16, 2023, at 9/8c on Bravo.

