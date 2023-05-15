Real Housewives of Atlanta has made its triumphant return for Season 15. After an explosive premiere and dramatic second episode, fans are wondering what the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 3 release date and time will be. There is plenty of drama to unpack already in this season. This is when you can watch the next episode on Bravo.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 3 will air on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 9pm E.T. on Bravo. The episode will also be available to stream on Peacock following its original broadcast.

Drew Sidora will be seen hoping she can relaunch her music career. When she receives an invitation from her friend and Real Housewives of Potomac star, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, to perform alongside her, she has high hopes for the future. Of course, those viewers who keep up with the housewives away from the reality show will know that the only thing brewing for Drew is divorce drama.

Meanwhile, Kandi Burruss is facing more family troubles. BravoCon may have been all fun and games for Momma Joyce, but her comments have not only upset Kandi’s husband Todd Tucker, but their kids as well. Joyce has a habit of sticking her foot in her mouth when it comes to Todd. The only thing is, she doesn’t usually tend to care how it affects him. Perhaps her attitude will change when she sees that the children have become collateral damage this time round.

At BravoCon, Momma Joyce said she would have “picked anyone that had a decent job,” when asked if she could have “replaced” Todd. She added that her thoughts were that Kandi should have “married someone that was on the same financial scale.” Fighting words.

Whatever happens in Episode 3, you can bet we’ll all be tuned in to watch!