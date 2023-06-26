Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 9 Release Date and Time on Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta has officially made its triumphant return for Season 15. After truces were made, fans are wondering what the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Episode 9 release date and time will be. There is plenty of drama to unpack already in this season, but even more on the way. This is when you can watch the next episode on Bravo.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 9 will air on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 9pm E.T. on Bravo.

This marks the first break in this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. There will be no new episode as some may expect on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The ninth episode of Season 15 will also be available to stream on Peacock following its original broadcast, on July 9.

Hopefully, when RHOA does make its return after a week, it will continue to feel like the good old days. The drama has been thick and way too much in the first seven episodes of this season. There has been hollering about people being shot dead, and a lot of venom spewed. We don’t need threats of headbutts, and the use of tragedy to score points.

What we live for is the petty drama. That has been served up by these women on multiple occasions, so we know they can definitely bring it. More of that, and less of the heavy stuff. Maybe then the ratings will start to reflect the quality of work – otherwise a cast shake-up could be on the way.

