Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5 Will Be RHONY Legacy: Get the Cast Details

It’s official. RHONY: Legacy is on its way, but perhaps not as you expected. While it was reported it would be styled like a season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, nobody realized that it would be an official outing from that series. That is exactly what Bravo and Peacock have announced today, along with the official cast and location. Here’s what we know about the upcoming show.

Who is in the Real Housewives of New York Legacy cast?

The RHONY: Legacy cast will include Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Kristen Taekman, and Ramona Singer.

These legendary New York housewives will reunite for an Ultimate Girls Trip unlike any other. Peacock has confirmed that they will be headed to Saint Barthélemy. They’ll journey back to Saline Beach, which is infamous for its time being featured in RHONY Season 5. Exactly whether or not Luann will be bringing a pirate back to the villa this time remains to be seen. But if she does, remember, don’t be so “uncool” about it.

Luann and Sonja are riding a wave of success at the moment. Not only will they feature on this trip, but their spinoff show Welcome to Crappie Lake is set to premiere in July on Bravo. That’s sure to be a series full of hilarious antics, as the pair rarely butt heads nowadays.

Meanwhile, the rebooted Real Housewives of New York City premieres on Sunday, July 16, at 9/8c on Bravo. It includes the likes of Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

