Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps’ Crappie Lake Spinoff to Debut in July

Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps’ RHONY spinoff, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, is set to air this year on Bravo. The series, which is described as a “hysterical fish-out-of-water experience”, brings Luann and Sonja to Benton, Illinois, a far cry from their native New York City. Settling down in a place with a population of less than 10,000 people, Sonja and Luann will have to use their charm and social skills to thrive as city girls roughing it in such a small town.

Luann has been involved with the Real Housewives of New York since its first season, appearing as a main cast member through Season 13 aside from Season 6, where she appeared as a friend.

Sonja, on the other hand, started as a main cast member during RHONY Season 3 and stayed through the end of the end of the original series. RHONY will be rebooting as a new series with an all-new cast, with none of the original cast members returning to the series. Thankfully for Luann and Sonja, there has been another opportunity from Bravo to continue documenting their adventures.

Sonja and Luann have an all new experience on Crappie Lake

Documenting the two friends and ex-RHONY co-stars on the trip of a lifetime, according to Bravo, Sonja and Luann’s spinoff series will air this July and be a completely new venture for both women.

Viewers have been waiting impatiently for the spinoff since it was announced at BravoCon in October 2022, and luckily they won’t have to wait too much longer to see the finished product. As the details surrounding the spinoff have been kept very quiet, there’s not much that’s been shared about what fans can expect throughout the series, but with Luann and Sonja paired together, there’s sure to be a lot of laughter throughout the season.

Luann, who has spoken openly about wanting to continue her career in reality TV, and Sonja were reportedly originally set to appear on an RHONY season that had legacy cast members returning for another bite of the big apple. When RHONY: Legacy was put on hold perpetually, Luann spoke out about its pause and her feelings on the matter. Thankfully for Luann and Sonja, their new home away from home was waiting just around the corner.

