Real Housewives of New York Star Ramona Singer Hopes Newbies ‘Do Well’

“On display, on display, on display” with Real Housewives’ of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga. MelGo’s On Display podcast from PodcastOne recently featured Ramona Singer as a guest interview. Long known to fans of Real Housewives of New York, Ramona was a staple on RHONY for many years. The show was surprisingly a breath of fresh air in 2008 and had a funky, upscale dynamic, but over time the vibe changed.

We all know the pinot is no longer so why is Ramona is still talking about her tenure and exit from the show? Could it be to be on display? Ramona is admittedly a fly under the radar, live her life in peace kind of woman so not being on Bravo and not being invited on Podcast One about the show should fit right in with her lifestyle.

Ramona sings praise and backtracks in same sentence

Ramona does a double kiss to Bravo by saying they know their own business. True. They’ve built a model, it’s been very successful, and let the chips (I mean the shows) fall where they may. However, in the same breath she indicates to Melissa that she started the show and they were all icons on it. Hmm. Maybe when you’ve been in an ensemble cast that long it’s hard to remember it’s not your show.

Will the space between Ramona and Bravo will be a good thing? Per her interview, Ramona did give her blessings and suggest there is enough spotlight for everyone. Good for her for being gracious. Well, not quite.

2023 Ramona went on to say that the icons were all pushed to the side. But let’s not forget, 2022 Ramona indicated she is the one that quit the legacy show. I mean that is what she wanted, right? A show of similar nature with the same casting? Go back even further and 2021 Ramona was fine with her tenure on Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1. Tomat-o, to-mato – it’s a spinoff.

The Singer Stinger finishes her thought by referring to a new shiny cast as if taking their places. Yeaaah, that’s what happened. Because Bravo knows it’s business, it decided to cut a solid show with icons, with no controversy, and bring in unseasoned women. Ramona makes sure to circle back around to Bravo knowing what they’re doing, but I’m eating my popcorn right now waiting for her justification for The Rat Pack (of Ramona, Sonja, and LuAnn) staying on the original show.

