The Traitors UK Producer Promises ‘Totally Different’ Season 2

With the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, one might expect the US to seek out better reality TV options. On the other hand, the UK doesn’t even have a writers’ strike and they’re knocking it out of the park with their reality TV offerings. The Traitors UK version won big at the BAFTAs, even taking home Best Reality.

Viewers of Peacock’s US version of The Traitors criticized the show for borrowing too much from the original in its challenges, such as the “buried alive” stunt. Viewers also criticized the show for adding already-established reality stars to the mix.

On the other end of the spectrum, The Traitors UK has appealed to just about everyone who’s seen it so far. The awards speak for themselves. Fans love the mafia-esque formula and the hosting talents of Claudia Winkleman. It’s only natural that everyone will be pining for that second season now.

The Traitors Season 2 will feature new twists

Mike Cotton, the show’s producer, spoke with The Sun, hinting at what viewers might expect from the second season. “It’s going to be totally different for series two,” he said, “like all good murder mysteries. Everybody knows how to play the game now. We’ll have to turn it on its head.”

Changing up a competition show’s formula for each season is a common reality TV tactic. Producers are always trying to keep things fresh. Mike promised new twists and turns, assuring everyone that “there is so much more we can do with [the show].”

On the other hand, Claudia said it might be better to end things on a high note. She said that she “suggested to the producers to leave it there – it’s quite nice to walk away and be done, to which they replied ‘Are you ill?’” Claudia’s stance is noble from an artistic perspective but from a business perspective? Well, it’s clear why the producers made the choice they did.

