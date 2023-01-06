Peacock’s New Reality Show, The Traitors, Releases Season 1 Trailer And Shows Reality Stars Being Buried Alive

Peacock has done it again — given us another great reality show to binge in our free time. That’s right –iconic reality stars like Brandi Glanville from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Rachel Reilly from Big Brother will compete in a new competition show that will definitely get fans hyped up. The Traitors will bring together 20 cunning contestants as they compete in intense challenges for a quarter of a million dollars.

Among the 20 cast members are 10 reality stars — some of whom know a thing or two about deceiving their co-stars to win a major pot of gold. Brandi, who has also competed on The Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother, will face off against OG Big Brother players such as Cody Calafiore and Rachel, along with Survivor’s Cirie Fields and Stephanie LaGrossa. This will surely be a moment in reality television history we won’t want to miss.

This new show is being described as “a murder mystery to die for.” Out of the 20 players, three of them are actually the series’ “traitors.” People reports that the shady individuals “have the potential to sabotage the prize fund, and even ‘murder’ the innocent — a.k.a. ‘the faithful.'”

In the trailer, host Alan Cumming told the group of contestants, “You will need the strength of a lion and the stealth of a fox.” He continued, “In this game, the person sitting next to you may smile and smile … and be a villain.”

This show seems to take on a bit of everything that we love in these competition shows. The Traitors will feature the lying, scheming, and backstabbing that we love in Big Brother while also forcing the show’s stars to endure extreme physical competitions similar to those on MTV’s hit show, The Challenge. At one point in the trailer, viewers could see contestants being spun on a giant wheel and dropping from a helicopter. The next clip showed contestants being buried alive.

“And you thought The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was bad,” Alan said to Brandi. Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal, said in a statement, “We can’t wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit … all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate ‘whodunit.'”

The Traitors will premiere on Peacock on January 12, 2023 and I’m so excited. Brandi, who is great tv, will give fans a fantastic show. And from the sneak peek we got, we’re in for much more than just that.

[Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images]