Bravo Stars Kate Chastain And Reza Farahan Tease “A Bravo Alliance” in The Traitors

Buckle up, reality competition fans. Peacock has a new show called The Traitors, and I am going all in!

There are 20 contestants comprised of 10 reality stars and 10 normal people. They are in a castle in Scotland with host Alan Cumming. Sign me up!

The group will work together in intense physical and mental challenges as they compete for $250,000. Oh, and the contestants must compete in challenges to increase the prize, which starts at zero. Among the group are three “traitors” who “have the potential to sabotage the prize fund, and even ‘murder’ the innocent — a.k.a. ‘the faithful.’” When a contestant is murdered, they are sent home.

So, who is competing in this intriguing show? Summer House star Kyle Cook, Below Deck alum Kate Chastain, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville are all in the running for the prize.

Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan, Big Brother alums Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly, and Survivor alums Stephanie LaGrossa Kendrick and Cirie Fields are also in it to win it.

Celebrity Big Brother star and Olympian Ryan Lochte and Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk, Jr. round out the crew.

In a joint interview, Kate and Reza are teasing “insane” challenges and a secret alliance. E! News has the details. Kate shared that she and Reza naturally connected with Kyle and Brandi.

“I think organically, naturally, yes we did form a Bravo family alliance. When there’s so many unknowns—new country, new castle, new people, traitors—anything that’s familiar, you’re gonna gravitate towards. Fortunately for us, the Bravo people that were there were so lovely and wonderful and fun,” Kate explained. “I feel bad though, I think at first we were a little too cliquey.”

As for the competitions? Reza called them “insane.” He said, “The competitions were competitions that they could only get us to do in a foreign country. I don’t know that necessarily we’d be able to legally do these competitions in America is what I’m trying to say.” Yikes!

The opportunity to join The Traitors came at the perfect time for Reza. “My experience was very therapeutic. I’d been coming off the tail-end of Shahs getting canceled I was like a zombie that needed consoling,” he stated. “So having time to sequester in a castle with murderers running around was just what the doctor ordered.”

It sounds like Kate had a different experience. “My experience was quite intense,” Kate said. “I felt like I was on a movie set I mean there were peacocks, we’re in Scotland and there’s a castle, there’s [host] Alan [Cumming] in a kilt. It was just so surreal,” she added.

The Traitors premieres Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Peacock.

