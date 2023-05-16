Married to Medicine Star Jackie Walters’ Important Conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris

Sometimes, reality TV viewers can get so caught up in the drama, scandals, and production that they forget the people they’re watching are human beings. This is so especially true for Jackie Walters of Married to Medicine fame. With so much press around her husband’s affair, it became easy to forget Jackie is an actual doctor.

Indeed, accomplishments can be overshadowed easily when fans are incessantly waiting to hear people like Jackie spilling the tea about their personal lives. We forget how qualified Dr. Jackie is to weigh in on real-world issues.

So, it came as a great reminder to everyone when Jackie sat down for a virtual interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. On Mother’s Day, no less. The conversation was posted to both women’s Instagram accounts. See highlights from their conversation below.

Dr. Jackie and the VP get serious about women’s health

This is not the first time Kamala’s been involved with reality TV stars, but this time was even more important. The duo opened the interview by thanking each other for taking the time. Dr. Jackie expressed gratitude for all that Vice President Harris has been doing, especially for women and mothers. “Thank you for hearing us,” she said. She then set the stage for the discussion. She explained: “We are in an intense time of difficulties and trouble and danger when it comes to maternity mortality.”

The VP agreed, citing that Black women in this era of the United States are three times as likely to die in connection with childbirth. She called that fact “inexcusable,” especially considering how wealthy the US is.

VP Harris then asked Dr. Jackie what her most valuable piece of advice would be for mothers, to which she said, “Make sure you feel comfortable enough with a doctor to ask questions … see a doctor who makes you feel safe and supported.” It should be a well-known fact by now that women have a much harder time being taken seriously by doctors than men do.

Vice President Harris closed things out by talking about the push for expanded Medicaid coverage. She explained that if the remaining 18 states signed on, moms would be entitled to postpartum care for 12 months. She also informed everyone of an emotional and mental health support hotline for mothers—1-833-TLC-MAMA. “Let us work together, and I know that we will make a difference.”

Kamala Harris then commented on the interview. She said, “On Mother’s Day, we celebrate our nation’s mothers for the care they give – but we must also rededicate ourselves to making sure they receive the care they need.”

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE CONVERSATION? DO YOU AGREE THAT JACKIE IS QUALIFIED ENOUGH TO HAVE HAD THIS CONVERSATION?