Savannah Chrisley Denies Parents’ Marriage Is in Trouble

While most people were spending Mother’s Day celebrating the remarkable women in their lives, Savannah Chrisley was busy typing up a lengthy Instagram post in tribute to her mom, Julie Chrisley. Of course, Julie won’t see that Instagram post because she’s in prison serving a seven-year sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion. Still, it’s the thought that counts.

“I’ve been DREADING the holidays,” Savannah wrote alongside a slideshow of family pictures. “A lot of firsts happening…and frankly…I HATE IT! I’m angry!”

“I hold it all in pretty well,” she continued. “I’ve mastered the art of compartmentalizing. I may be 25… but I miss my mama so bad my heart hurts.”

Savannah knows best

In the post, the Chrisley Knows Best star shared all of the typical Mother’s Day sentiments about how her mom is the best in the world. Then, in an unexpected turn, Savannah also used the tribute to her mom to clap back against rumors that her parent’s marriage is in trouble.

Savannah continued in her Instagram post, “To clear up NASTY rumors from people who would love nothing more than to see my family torn apart — my parents are MADLY in love with each other.”

Savannah’s brother, Chase Chrisley, commented on the post with a simple white heart emoji. Older sister Lindsie Chrisley also waded into the comment section, adding, “Two folks obsessed with the others [sic] existence. Couldn’t agree more.”

For some fans, there has always been a bit of a question mark over Julie and Todd Chrisley’s marriage. Their collective 19-year prison sentence for fraud hasn’t helped that. During the trial, Todd’s former business partner testified that the two had an alleged affair. Todd denied ever having an affair with the man, but it’s hard to bounce back from those rumors in the court of public opinion.

The USA Network canceled all Chrisley-related reality shows once Julie and Todd were found guilty of fraud. However, Savannah claims she and her brother are working on a new reality show where they’ll have “uncomfortable conversations” about their new lives. It’s safe to assume that some of those conversations will be about their parents’ unwavering love from behind bars.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THE TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY’S MARRIAGE WILL ENDURE THEIR TIME IN PRISON? WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON SAVANNAH COMING TO HER PARENTS’ DEFENSE ON MOTHER’S DAY?