Khloe Kardashian Won’t Let Her Daughter Sleep Over At Kourtney Kardashian’s House

It’s truly hard to believe that we live in the year 2022 and we’re still keeping up with The Kardashians and all their antics. Kris Jenner truly is the hardest working momager in Hollywood. In the current era, fans are particularly seeing a transformation of Kourtney Kardashian. She’s deeply in love with her husband Travis Barker and seems to have blinders on for everything else. It was such a transformation that fans began to worry that Scott Disick was excommunicated from the family altogether.

Kourtney has also developed a new relationship with her sisters. She used to be besties with Khloe Kardashian but the two have seemingly drifted apart. Khloe and Kim Kardashian are the dynamic sisterly duo these days, likely because they’re both exploring being single and moms. If you needed any more indication that Kourt and Khlo$ aren’t as close as they were in the good old days, a new Vanity Fair video might convince you otherwise.

According to Us Weekly, Kourtney and Khloe participated in VF’s popular lie detector series and asked each other tough questions. Kourtney took the opportunity to ask if Khloe’s daughter True Thompson will ever be allowed to sleepover at her house. “Probably not,” Khloe said bluntly.

It’s actually wild to think that True is going on five years old and she’s never been allowed to sleep at Auntie Kourtney’s house. Kourtney asked if it was because she has “too much fun” with her kids at her house, but Khloe seemed to insinuate otherwise. “I don’t think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is,” Khloe said. Something is fishy.

Kourtney’s parenting has come into question ever since she became a mom. Most of it is mom-shaming that shouldn’t even receive attention, but other times, it comes from her sisters. We might remember a few years back when Kendall Jenner ranked Kourtney as the worst parent out of all of her siblings (via Elle). It sounds like rather than a playful sentiment, the Kardashian Krew might have deeper opinions on the way Kourtney raises her kids. It seems safe to say that not all Kardashian parents are created equal, and it can cause some inner family tension.

The next generation of Kardashians is already upon us. Just look at the popularity of North West and Kim’s TikTok account. Kourtney has expressed her desire to have more kids with Travis. The brood is forever growing. It will be interesting to see how they all act as they get older as a result of their similar, yet different lifestyles at home.

[Photo Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Image]