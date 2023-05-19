Wendy Williams Cancels Appearance Amid Health Concerns

It sounds like Wendy Williams’ health is back on shaky grounds. One day, she’s out and about in colorful paparazzi photos, and then the next day, more headlines surface that she’s unwell.

With her talk show off the air and her plans for a podcast on hold, the former queen of daytime was set to make a rare public appearance at the Ultimate Women’s Expo in Atlanta. However, just days before the event was set to take place, Page Six has reported that Wendy backed out of the appearance due to her health.

Wendy’s health and mental state have made headlines for the last few years. In fact, Andy Cohen recently revealed that Wendy’s health issues prevented her from appearing on the Real Housewives of New York City. And now, less notably, it’s kept her sidelined from a women’s expo in Atlanta.

Wendy’s health concerns continue

On The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy was always open about her complications from Graves’ disease and her past battles with addiction. In 2021, she took an indefinite hiatus from the daytime show to tend to her health. Since then, her various health concerns have left her out of the public eye. Meanwhile, her friends and family have expressed concerns that she’s not okay. So why was she booked for a women’s expo in the first place?

An insider claimed that there “was pushing by some to get her to Atlanta and to put her on that stage.” They also said there had always been some behind-the-scenes concerns that Wendy wouldn’t be able to fulfill her duties as a keynote speaker at the event.

“Wendy’s ability to perform has been rocky at best. She can put together a sentence one day but not the next,” the insider revealed. “There have been serious questions recently about if she will ever get better.”

Wendy’s appearance at the women’s expo was set to earn her a $25,000 paycheck. Now that she’s backed out last minute, the women’s expo attendees will get a prerecorded apology message from Wendy. Luckily, the tickets to this expo were free, so it’s not the end of the world. Still, the team behind the expo have tried their best to remove any references to Wendy’s now-canceled appearance from their Instagram page.

