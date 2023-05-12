Wendy Williams Pitched Herself for Real Housewives of New York City

Andy Cohen’s new book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, is all about his latest adventures in fatherhood. Between stories about changing diapers and welcoming baby number two into the world, the Bravo boss was able to weave in a whole bunch of tales about the Housewives. One of the most surprising titbits he spilled in the book was an anecdote about the time Wendy Williams called Andy to pitch herself for Real Housewives of New York City.

How you doin’?

It’s hard to imagine a world where Wendy, the talk show and radio legend, would be holding an apple on RHONY. But it could have happened. In the book, Andy explained that Wendy called him to discuss a role on RHONY. This call came after he announced the news about the show seeking an all-new cast for Season 14 and sending the OGs to the ill-fated Legacy show. So, by the time Wendy wanted to join the circus, the timing was just not right.

“Had this call come a year earlier, it would’ve been a brilliant idea,” Andy explained in the book. “If she is struggling with mental health issues, though, this isn’t the time. Her enthusiasm was infectious, though when I was explaining the idea of Legacy and the brand-new show, she just wanted to focus on the last version. So the conversation didn’t go anywhere.”

It’s too bad that the conversation didn’t go far. Could you imagine if it did, and Wendy’s big return to TV came through Real Housewives of New York City? Wendy would bring the shade, the fashion, and the theatrics, but that’s probably too much chaos for one TV show to handle.

Wendy’s RHONY pitch wasn’t the first time she tried to get in on the Housewives franchise. Before Bravo officially announced the Real Housewives of Miami reboot, Wendy said on her talk show that she would gladly join the show as a friend of Larsa Pippen. So, since she didn’t end up on RHONY, perhaps there’s still hope we’ll see her pop up for a cameo in Miami.

Meanwhile, the all-new cast of The Real Housewives of New York City is ready to make their big debut. Season 14 premieres on July 16th on Bravo.

